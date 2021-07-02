The photovoltaic systems installed in Germany produced almost eight terawatt-hours of solar power in June alone. The previous record had been set in June 2019. Solar covered around 20.6 percent of the country's electricity demand last month.From pv magazine Germany All PV systems connected to the grid in Germany generated around 7.99 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in June alone, setting a new record for solar power generation. According to the Energy Charts published by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunofer ISE), the previous record had been set in June 2020 with 7.3 ...

