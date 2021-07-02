Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2021 | 17:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Documents available for viewing

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Documents available for viewing

PR Newswire

London, July 2

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2021)
  • Circular relating to proposed amendments to the Company's investment objective and investment policy
  • Form of Proxy relating to a General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

2 July 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.