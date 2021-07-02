BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Documents available for viewing

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Documents available for viewing



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2021 )

) Circular relating to proposed amendments to the Company's investment objective and investment policy

Form of Proxy relating to a General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

2 July 2021