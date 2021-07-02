BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Documents available for viewing
PR Newswire
London, July 2
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Documents available for viewing
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2021)
- Circular relating to proposed amendments to the Company's investment objective and investment policy
- Form of Proxy relating to a General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
2 July 2021
