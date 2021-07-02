DJ Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 02-Jul-2021 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme Moscow, 2 July 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that Sistema has sold 7,273,992 ordinary shares of PJSC MTS (hereinafter, "MTS") to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS, LLC Bastion (the "Purchaser"), as part of MTS share buyback programme in the amount up to RUB 15 billion announced by MTS in March 2021 (the "Programme"). The amount of the transaction is approximately RUB 2,487 mln. In accordance with the terms of the Programme and the agreement between Sistema PJSFC, Sistema Finance S.A., Sistema Telecom Assets LLC and the Purchaser, the number of MTS shares to be transferred by Sistema in this transaction was calculated based on the number of ordinary shares and American depositary shares of MTS purchased by the Purchaser from the third parties in June 2021 pro-rata to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in MTS. As a result of the transaction Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS amounted to 50.3023%. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 115282 EQS News ID: 1215082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215082&application_name=news

