Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] (Paris:PUB)and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

61,000 shares

- 12,859,465.88

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,457

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,165

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,703,370 shares for 133,237,081.03

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,710,828 shares for 133,806,747.82

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

68,458 shares

- 12,289,799.09

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,109

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,306

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,329,901 shares for 103,894,268.46

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,431,443 shares for 108,705,359.16

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005238/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Delphine Stricker

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)6 38 81 40 00

delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Brice Paris

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 79 26

brice.paris@publicisgroupe.com