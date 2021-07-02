Regulatory News:

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

0 share

€2 239 672.00 in cash

Resources available at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

375 shares

€2 206 926.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 first half.

Number of transactions executed Volume traded Buy Sell Buy Sell Number of shares Share capital (€) Number of shares Share capital (€) 04/01/2021 0 17 0 0 230 15 543,00 05/01/2021 29 7 330 21 798,80 43 2 866,40 06/01/2021 14 7 218 14 493,20 65 4 393,00 07/01/2021 27 7 412 27 016,60 48 3 185,40 08/01/2021 26 10 250 16 230,80 97 6 399,60 11/01/2021 8 12 80 5 208,40 182 12 003,60 12/01/2021 16 5 140 9 053,80 33 2 170,80 13/01/2021 4 0 32 2 058,80 0 0 14/01/2021 2 4 25 1 604,00 154 9 944,60 15/01/2021 5 11 32 2 072,80 182 11 854,20 18/01/2021 1 7 10 652,00 70 4 583,60 19/01/2021 3 16 112 7 324,80 412 27 054,20 20/01/2021 0 9 0 0 60 3 953,20 21/01/2021 17 7 115 7 537,20 47 3 128,20 22/01/2021 15 3 324 20 899,40 23 1 502,00 25/01/2021 10 12 140 8 991,60 180 11 817,00 26/01/2021 2 5 10 637,40 22 1 402,80 27/01/2021 10 9 101 6 452,80 88 5 734,80 28/01/2021 6 0 30 1 913,60 0 0 29/01/2021 11 3 150 9 484,60 87 5 555,60 01/2021 206 151 2 511 163 430,60 2 023 133 092,00 01/02/2021 4 4 64 4 110,80 17 1 096,60 02/02/2021 10 1 145 9 282,20 5 322,00 03/02/2021 1 3 10 640,00 10 639,00 04/02/2021 2 3 10 644,00 33 2 131,80 05/02/2021 13 6 131 8 471,80 51 3 332,40 08/02/2021 2 3 20 1 288,00 27 1 748,20 09/02/2021 8 1 157 10 081,80 7 452,20 10/02/2021 16 5 122 7 728,40 50 3 190,00 11/02/2021 10 4 96 6 075,00 33 2 113,20 12/02/2021 9 6 122 7 708,40 158 9 986,60 15/02/2021 1 6 12 765,60 111 7 098,60 16/02/2021 9 0 66 4 212,80 0 0 17/02/2021 1 4 1 63,40 116 7 363,20 18/02/2021 0 20 0 0 326 21 220,00 19/02/2021 10 2 49 3 162,80 33 2 145,00 22/02/2021 7 0 84 5 373,00 0 0 23/02/2021 12 5 135 8 534,80 60 3 798,60 24/02/2021 0 6 0 0 54 3 421,60 25/02/2021 6 1 40 2 541,20 6 384,00 26/02/2021 1 0 10 636,00 0 0 02/2021 122 80 1 274 81 320,00 1 097 70 443,00 01/03/2021 0 2 0 0 17 1 093,40 02/03/2021 6 1 33 2 117,00 25 1 610,00 03/03/2021 2 1 14 895,60 15 960,00 04/03/2021 8 0 70 4 474,40 0 0 05/03/2021 12 2 112 7 020,60 20 1 260,00 08/03/2021 9 0 76 4 798,40 0 0 09/03/2021 5 1 24 1 525,80 7 448,00 10/03/2021 6 1 25 1 592,00 25 1 600,00 11/03/2021 5 0 35 2 214,80 0 0 12/03/2021 5 12 135 8 472,60 545 34 851,00 15/03/2021 10 2 68 4 347,20 23 1 476,60 16/03/2021 4 9 24 1 535,20 74 4 762,60 17/03/2021 9 4 79 5 044,00 14 891,40 18/03/2021 12 1 220 13 824,40 10 640,00 19/03/2021 12 1 220 13 619,20 75 4 650,00 22/03/2021 18 3 252 15 340,60 52 3 172,00 23/03/2021 5 4 27 1 651,00 100 6 150,00 24/03/2021 3 4 13 806,60 30 1 897,60 25/03/2021 4 2 33 2 039,60 7 441,00 26/03/2021 6 1 121 7 439,20 6 372,00 29/03/2021 6 3 30 1 826,60 11 674,20 30/03/2021 1 7 50 3 100,00 195 12 310,00 31/03/2021 0 2 0 0 50 3 101,00 03/2021 148 63 1 661 103 684,80 1 301 82 360,80 01/04/2021 0 6 0 0 150 9 304,60 06/04/2021 2 2 22 1 362,00 32 2 007,20 07/04/2021 3 4 33 2 026,40 273 16 926,80 08/04/2021 1 4 4 248,00 30 1 887,20 09/04/2021 4 4 17 1 068,20 91 5 739,80 12/04/2021 3 12 26 1 642,00 301 19 044,00 13/04/2021 3 6 29 1 833,80 154 9 741,60 14/04/2021 3 7 65 4 110,00 160 10 070,00 15/04/2021 5 4 42 2 653,60 47 2 965,20 16/04/2021 0 8 0 0 225 14 069,00 19/04/2021 0 5 0 0 35 2 217,20 20/04/2021 7 0 40 2 504,00 0 0 21/04/2021 3 3 29 1 792,60 9 556,60 22/04/2021 1 1 25 1 565,00 25 1 565,00 23/04/2021 8 5 55 3 412,40 26 1 606,80 26/04/2021 0 1 0 0 129 8 075,40 27/04/2021 3 0 50 3 100,00 0 0 28/04/2021 5 0 50 3 080,00 0 0 29/04/2021 16 1 205 12 558,80 5 310,00 30/04/2021 6 6 55 3 354,60 230 13 935,00 04/2021 73 79 747 46 311,40 1 922 120 021,40 03/05/2021 7 1 54 3 234,20 5 302,00 04/05/2021 6 4 153 9 027,00 77 4 623,20 05/05/2021 0 11 0 0 150 9 151,20 06/05/2021 4 1 15 916,00 65 3 965,00 07/05/2021 3 0 26 1 611,40 0 0 10/05/2021 3 8 20 1 215,20 46 2 814,20 11/05/2021 1 3 5 305,00 20 1 228,00 12/05/2021 5 12 37 2 254,20 72 4 435,60 13/05/2021 4 4 27 1 673,00 22 1 368,80 14/05/2021 2 2 7 435,40 10 623,40 17/05/2021 0 2 0 0 3 187,60 18/05/2021 5 0 51 3 207,60 0 0 19/05/2021 0 1 0 0 25 1 575,00 20/05/2021 0 2 0 0 5 315,00 21/05/2021 5 3 115 7 291,40 60 3 794,00 24/05/2021 7 1 35 2 210,20 10 634,00 25/05/2021 5 1 39 2 447,00 10 632,00 26/05/2021 9 0 101 6 218,20 0 0 27/05/2021 2 6 21 1 278,80 36 2 208,40 28/05/2021 8 1 51 3 120,20 166 10 159,20 31/05/2021 0 7 0 0 50 3 102,60 05/2021 76 70 757 46 444,80 832 51 119,20 01/06/2021 0 3 0 0 35 2 213,00 02/06/2021 7 1 157 9 854,40 5 318,00 03/06/2021 2 5 13 821,60 30 1 913,40 04/06/2021 0 1 0 0 250 23 200,00 06/2021 9 10 170 10 676,00 320 27 644,40 S1/2021 634 453 7 120 451 867,60 7 495 484 680,80

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

