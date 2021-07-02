Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY)
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2021, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 0 share
- €2 239 672.00 in cash
Resources available at 31 December 2020 were as follows:
- 375 shares
- €2 206 926.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2021 first half.
Number of
transactions
executed
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
Buy
Sell
Number
of shares
Share
capital (€)
Number
of shares
Share
capital (€)
04/01/2021
0
17
0
0
230
15 543,00
05/01/2021
29
7
330
21 798,80
43
2 866,40
06/01/2021
14
7
218
14 493,20
65
4 393,00
07/01/2021
27
7
412
27 016,60
48
3 185,40
08/01/2021
26
10
250
16 230,80
97
6 399,60
11/01/2021
8
12
80
5 208,40
182
12 003,60
12/01/2021
16
5
140
9 053,80
33
2 170,80
13/01/2021
4
0
32
2 058,80
0
0
14/01/2021
2
4
25
1 604,00
154
9 944,60
15/01/2021
5
11
32
2 072,80
182
11 854,20
18/01/2021
1
7
10
652,00
70
4 583,60
19/01/2021
3
16
112
7 324,80
412
27 054,20
20/01/2021
0
9
0
0
60
3 953,20
21/01/2021
17
7
115
7 537,20
47
3 128,20
22/01/2021
15
3
324
20 899,40
23
1 502,00
25/01/2021
10
12
140
8 991,60
180
11 817,00
26/01/2021
2
5
10
637,40
22
1 402,80
27/01/2021
10
9
101
6 452,80
88
5 734,80
28/01/2021
6
0
30
1 913,60
0
0
29/01/2021
11
3
150
9 484,60
87
5 555,60
01/2021
206
151
2 511
163 430,60
2 023
133 092,00
01/02/2021
4
4
64
4 110,80
17
1 096,60
02/02/2021
10
1
145
9 282,20
5
322,00
03/02/2021
1
3
10
640,00
10
639,00
04/02/2021
2
3
10
644,00
33
2 131,80
05/02/2021
13
6
131
8 471,80
51
3 332,40
08/02/2021
2
3
20
1 288,00
27
1 748,20
09/02/2021
8
1
157
10 081,80
7
452,20
10/02/2021
16
5
122
7 728,40
50
3 190,00
11/02/2021
10
4
96
6 075,00
33
2 113,20
12/02/2021
9
6
122
7 708,40
158
9 986,60
15/02/2021
1
6
12
765,60
111
7 098,60
16/02/2021
9
0
66
4 212,80
0
0
17/02/2021
1
4
1
63,40
116
7 363,20
18/02/2021
0
20
0
0
326
21 220,00
19/02/2021
10
2
49
3 162,80
33
2 145,00
22/02/2021
7
0
84
5 373,00
0
0
23/02/2021
12
5
135
8 534,80
60
3 798,60
24/02/2021
0
6
0
0
54
3 421,60
25/02/2021
6
1
40
2 541,20
6
384,00
26/02/2021
1
0
10
636,00
0
0
02/2021
122
80
1 274
81 320,00
1 097
70 443,00
01/03/2021
0
2
0
0
17
1 093,40
02/03/2021
6
1
33
2 117,00
25
1 610,00
03/03/2021
2
1
14
895,60
15
960,00
04/03/2021
8
0
70
4 474,40
0
0
05/03/2021
12
2
112
7 020,60
20
1 260,00
08/03/2021
9
0
76
4 798,40
0
0
09/03/2021
5
1
24
1 525,80
7
448,00
10/03/2021
6
1
25
1 592,00
25
1 600,00
11/03/2021
5
0
35
2 214,80
0
0
12/03/2021
5
12
135
8 472,60
545
34 851,00
15/03/2021
10
2
68
4 347,20
23
1 476,60
16/03/2021
4
9
24
1 535,20
74
4 762,60
17/03/2021
9
4
79
5 044,00
14
891,40
18/03/2021
12
1
220
13 824,40
10
640,00
19/03/2021
12
1
220
13 619,20
75
4 650,00
22/03/2021
18
3
252
15 340,60
52
3 172,00
23/03/2021
5
4
27
1 651,00
100
6 150,00
24/03/2021
3
4
13
806,60
30
1 897,60
25/03/2021
4
2
33
2 039,60
7
441,00
26/03/2021
6
1
121
7 439,20
6
372,00
29/03/2021
6
3
30
1 826,60
11
674,20
30/03/2021
1
7
50
3 100,00
195
12 310,00
31/03/2021
0
2
0
0
50
3 101,00
03/2021
148
63
1 661
103 684,80
1 301
82 360,80
01/04/2021
0
6
0
0
150
9 304,60
06/04/2021
2
2
22
1 362,00
32
2 007,20
07/04/2021
3
4
33
2 026,40
273
16 926,80
08/04/2021
1
4
4
248,00
30
1 887,20
09/04/2021
4
4
17
1 068,20
91
5 739,80
12/04/2021
3
12
26
1 642,00
301
19 044,00
13/04/2021
3
6
29
1 833,80
154
9 741,60
14/04/2021
3
7
65
4 110,00
160
10 070,00
15/04/2021
5
4
42
2 653,60
47
2 965,20
16/04/2021
0
8
0
0
225
14 069,00
19/04/2021
0
5
0
0
35
2 217,20
20/04/2021
7
0
40
2 504,00
0
0
21/04/2021
3
3
29
1 792,60
9
556,60
22/04/2021
1
1
25
1 565,00
25
1 565,00
23/04/2021
8
5
55
3 412,40
26
1 606,80
26/04/2021
0
1
0
0
129
8 075,40
27/04/2021
3
0
50
3 100,00
0
0
28/04/2021
5
0
50
3 080,00
0
0
29/04/2021
16
1
205
12 558,80
5
310,00
30/04/2021
6
6
55
3 354,60
230
13 935,00
04/2021
73
79
747
46 311,40
1 922
120 021,40
03/05/2021
7
1
54
3 234,20
5
302,00
04/05/2021
6
4
153
9 027,00
77
4 623,20
05/05/2021
0
11
0
0
150
9 151,20
06/05/2021
4
1
15
916,00
65
3 965,00
07/05/2021
3
0
26
1 611,40
0
0
10/05/2021
3
8
20
1 215,20
46
2 814,20
11/05/2021
1
3
5
305,00
20
1 228,00
12/05/2021
5
12
37
2 254,20
72
4 435,60
13/05/2021
4
4
27
1 673,00
22
1 368,80
14/05/2021
2
2
7
435,40
10
623,40
17/05/2021
0
2
0
0
3
187,60
18/05/2021
5
0
51
3 207,60
0
0
19/05/2021
0
1
0
0
25
1 575,00
20/05/2021
0
2
0
0
5
315,00
21/05/2021
5
3
115
7 291,40
60
3 794,00
24/05/2021
7
1
35
2 210,20
10
634,00
25/05/2021
5
1
39
2 447,00
10
632,00
26/05/2021
9
0
101
6 218,20
0
0
27/05/2021
2
6
21
1 278,80
36
2 208,40
28/05/2021
8
1
51
3 120,20
166
10 159,20
31/05/2021
0
7
0
0
50
3 102,60
05/2021
76
70
757
46 444,80
832
51 119,20
01/06/2021
0
3
0
0
35
2 213,00
02/06/2021
7
1
157
9 854,40
5
318,00
03/06/2021
2
5
13
821,60
30
1 913,40
04/06/2021
0
1
0
0
250
23 200,00
06/2021
9
10
170
10 676,00
320
27 644,40
S1/2021
634
453
7 120
451 867,60
7 495
484 680,80
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.5 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005358/en/
