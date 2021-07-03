ZAG America LLC: Zag and Epopia's Interactive Storytelling Game "Miraculous Penpals" Now Available In the United States

Already played by thousands of children in Europe and backed by writers, speech-therapists, and child development experts, Miraculous Penpals is the official screenless game that encourages children to read and write.

Launched last Wednesday on social media, the video presenting Miraculous Penpals has been watched more than 1.5 million times on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Award-winning independent animation studio ZAG and French epistolary storytelling company Epopia announced today the release of Miraculous Penpals in the United States. Already popular in Europe with 70,000 players, Miraculous Penpals is an interactive game by postal service that encourages children to read and write by exchanging actual paper letters with their favorite Miraculous heroes.

The Miraculous Penpals game is a whole new interactive concept that is neither an app or a digital experience. After subscribing, the child, now a Miraculous Penpal, receives real letters in the mailbox from the characters of the Miraculous series. In the letters, the imaginary characters of the Miraculous universe like Ladybug or Cat Noir ask for the penpal's help in making decisions, carrying out activities, or solving puzzles to save Paris from super villains. Penpals respond by mail, using pen and paper, and make their own choices for what comes next in the adventure.

All the letters are read by an Epopia author who writes the story's progress according to the penpal's wishes. In return, penpals will receive personalized letters, with new surprises including 3D puzzles, paper toys, stickers, and cards, etc. With each subsequent mail exchange, they quickly discover that their choices guide the rest of the adventure. Finally, Epopia tailors the complexity of the stories to every individual penpal's reading and writing level. At the end of their story, penpals can order a personalized book that includes all the letters, pictures, and drawings they've exchanged over the course of the game.

"Miraculous Penpals is a great vehicle to extend audience interactions from the TV to new storytelling formats and adventures! It's also a great way to inspire children to read and write through game play," stated Julian Zag, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, of Zag. "Epopia will extend the penpal experience to all of ZAG's properties including Miraculous Ladybug, our upcoming series Ghostforce, and many more."

"What child hasn't dreamed of being the hero of their favorite story?" commented Remy Perla, CEO and Founder of Epopia. "Our goal is to make children dream, help them develop their imagination, and turn reading and writing into a game. Valued by the role assigned to them, children begin to write enthusiastically, knowing that they have a decisive impact on the rest of their adventures. Without any formal, substantive, or corrective writing requirements, they gain confidence all the while having fun."

Launched last Wednesday on social media, the video presenting Miraculous Penpals has been watched more than 1.5 million times on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Ladybug and Cat Noir will be able to send thousands of letters throughout the USA.

About Epopia

Founded in 2014 by Remy Perla, Epopia brings together an entire team of writers, teachers, illustrators, developers, speech therapists, and graphic designers to create personalized, immersive, and interactive storytelling experiences for children. To make these experiences unique for each child, Epopia is the proud creator of a software platform that enables the personalization of content depending on children's written responses to story prompts. This platform enables over 70,000 children in 75 countries to receive Epopia letters and stories that are tailored to their specific responses and interactions. That's 70,000 unique stories! In France, with the support of the French government, over 1200 French schools have already adopted Epopia's stories into their educational programs. A multi-million dollar company, Epopia is the winner of a French National Education Award and two Gold Medals from the Paris Innovation Salon "Concours Lepine."

About Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

created by ZAG and co-produced with ON kids & family (Mediawan Group), is everyone's superhero story. The series is ranked by IMDB amongst the Top 10 Best Animated Shows in the last 20 years*. Coming up for holiday 2021 is the theatrical US $100M+ movie, Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir "The Awakening." With a massive fan base of young adult "Miraculers,"(ages 15-25), Miraculous has become a digital planetary craze with over 23 billion views on YouTube (authorized and of user-generated content); over 180M products have been sold over the past four years; and the official Miraculous app has had over 150 million downloads. Miraculous is the winner of 18 awards, including the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Animated Series and airs in over 120 countries across the globe.

*https://screenrant.com/best-animated-kids-shows-of-last-20-years-imdb/

About ZAG

ZAG America, LLC is a global independent entertainment studio with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Montreal, and Tel-Aviv, specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film, and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and the upcoming titles Power Players (2019) and Ghost Force. Founded in France in 2009, visionary director and composer Jeremy Zag further expanded the company to the USA in 2012 - establishing a creative headquarters, known as the "ZAG Lab," and the Global Brand Franchise office in Santa Monica, California with a focus on developing content beyond the screen into lifestyle brands covering a broad array of touchpoints.

http://www.zag.com

http://www.miraculousladybug.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/miraculousladybug

Media Contact :

Name: Francois Huynh

Company Name: AD Avenue Group

Houston, TX

United States

(415) 359-5861

news@adavenuegroup.com

www.adavenuegroup.com

SOURCE: ZAG America LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654116/Zag-and-Epopias-Interactive-Storytelling-Game-Miraculous-Penpals-Now-Available-In-the-United-States