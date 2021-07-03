CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with New Houston Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest-growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store opening in Houston, TX. The franchise congratulates Kamran Ashraf on opening up the latest CPR location, CPR Houston - Shepherd.

"Looking at the success we've seen in other Houston area stores, we're more than positive that this new location will thrive in Kamran's leadership," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're ready to begin delivering more efficient and reputable repair solutions to the Houston community."



As the largest city in Texas, Houston is home to more than 2.3 million residents and welcomes tourists near and far. It features an impressive amount of bike trails, parks, and other outdoor attractions throughout town and hosts various cultural events, including the Houston International Festival and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. With a steady growth in population over the years, the city has seen several new businesses and retailers open their doors to the public. CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston - Shepherd is located in a busy urban area on South Shepherd Drive, next to GameStop.



"With a decade spent working in business, I'm eager to start on this new venture and offer expert repair and customer service to Houston residents," said franchise owner Kamran Ashraf. CPR Houston - Shepherd technicians are thoroughly trained and equipped to handle an assortment of issues, ranging from cracked screens to dead batteries and broken devices."



In addition to the services listed above, Kamran and his team are proud to offer free repair estimates and device financing. To learn additional information, please stop by the store in person or use the contact details listed below.



CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston - Shepherd is located at:

2612 S. Shepherd Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Please contact the store at 832-582-5187 or via email: repairs@cpr-houston-shepherd.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/houston-shepherd-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101

