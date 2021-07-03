Cloud Peak Law Group Is Providing Trust and LLC Attorney Services in Wyoming

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / The law firm specializes in asset protection by helping their clients navigate trust law and the estate planning process, protecting assets from overly zealous creditors, bad luck, poor decisions, bankruptcy, and divorce.

Keeping money and assets safe is crucial for anyone who wishes to make sure that what they've built will last. This applies to both the richest people on Earth and upcoming small business owners who are just getting started amassing their wealth. And it is in the interest of offering families and businesses quality legal advice and services that Cloud Peak Law Group was created.

Cloud Peak Law Group, P.C., specializes in helping clients form and operate trusts and LLCs in the state of Wyoming. Since the state allows anonymous companies, Wyoming is one of the most desirable jurisdictions for small businesses and asset protection. There are also no state income taxes in Wyoming, and the state charges low fees for legal services in comparison to other states in the union.

One of the founding principles of the Cloud Peak Law Group, P.C is to provide quality services at an affordable price. As the law firm explains on their website, they were "founded on the belief that starting companies, forming asset protection trusts and planning your estate should not be prohibitively expensive. […] We would rather make money through higher volume than higher prices. Helping a thousand average people a year supersedes assisting a dozen high-net-worth Individuals."

Cloud Peak Law Group, P.C. offers three main categories of services: corporate services, asset protection, and estate planning.

Corporate services

Their corporate services focus on helping families and individuals create various legal entities in Wyoming, including LLCs, holding companies, corporations, close corporations, and more.

Each of these approaches comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, and the Cloud Peak Law Group is ready to help clients figure out which approach will better suit their needs.

On top of the aforementioned anonymity and tax benefits, forming a Wyoming LLC also offers a variety of other benefits, including limited liability protection and a lack of ownership restrictions. A more detailed explanation of the various types of corporate entities in the company handles - as well as their benefits and downsides - can be accessed on the law firm's website, https://wyomingllcattorney.com/ .

Asset protection

Proper planning can help protect assets from a variety of potential issues. As Cloud Peak Law Group explains: "If having health, home, and car insurance seems obvious, then you should insure your other assets too. Forming a Wyoming LLC or Wyoming Asset Protection Trust insures against overly zealous creditors, bad luck, poor decisions, bankruptcy, and divorce."

There is no one size fits all solution when it comes to asset protection, and the team at Cloud Peak Law Group is happy to help clients craft the best solution to handle their particular situation. On top of helping clients set Wyoming LLCs, the firm also offers a variety of asset protection services, such as helping clients set up a Wyoming Asset Protection Trust or an Unregulated Private Trust Company.

Estate planning

Many avoid the subject of estate planning because it's an uncomfortable topic, but it must be addressed. As Cloud Peak Law Group puts it, "estate taxes trap the unwary". Failing to plan for what happens after death forces the survivors to deal with the financial fallout themselves. The law firm offers a variety of estate planning services to help prevent these issues, and they have also published a variety of articles related to that topic on their website.

Contact

Cloud Peak Law Group, P.C.

info@cloudpeaklaw.com

307-683-0983

1309 Coffeen Ave Sheridan, WY 82801

