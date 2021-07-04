Ad Avenue Group: Sustainable Swim Week Brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and Ethical Fashion

Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11, 2021. In association with AdAvenueGroup - Forbes France and ArtBasil, The Rewired Mind Retreat, Friday July 9 from 8:30am to 5pm is hosting "A Deep Dive into Sustainability" including a full spectrum of solutions; from personal to environmental. The four-day event unspools at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.



Program for Sustainable Swim Week

RSVP - www.therewiredmind.com

https://fashionweekonline.com/miami/schedule

MIAMA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Join in Sustainable Swim Week, July 8 - 11, 2021 featuring an immersive showcase designed to re-imagine and re-define fashion today. Panels are set to explore Mindset Re-sets, Eco & Ethical Fashion, Financial Intelligence and Beauty Inside and Out.

Sustainable Swim Week will premiere with a Crypto Cocktail Reception, Model Casting and NFT Art Exhibit on Thursday, July 8 from 5 - 8pm. Guests are invited to make an eco-fashion statement with attire that is revamped, up cycled or re-imagined. Together we can make fashion "circular" while helping solve global challenges like microfibers in our oceans and exploding landfills.

The Rewired Mind Retreat on Friday, July 9 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Kimpton Angler's Gallery presided over by Kristen Connell, Founder of The Rewired Mind Retreat . The one day summit is designed to rejuvenate, refresh and reboot. Guests and distinguished panelists are encouraged to immerse themselves in sustainable lifestyle solutions that are equally groundbreaking and transformative while creating new milestones along life's journey. The day is curated for those seeking a full-spectrum upgrade both inside and out. Distinguished panelists will provide insight, immersive experiences and actionable solutions that are sure to level-up the weeklong string of cocktails and catwalks throughout Miami Beach.

The Keynote Speaker for the event is Forbes Riley, award-winning TV host, author and one of the World's Leading Health & Wellness experts. She is an inductee of the National Fitness Hall of Fame.

Also sharing their mission are Shannon King -Transcontinental Miss Texas USA Universe , Natalie Craig, 'Walk in Their Shoes' - a philanthropy empowering high risk children with new attire in collaboration with Under Armour. Pamela Chanel David , author of " The Reinvented Life," empowers all to create their best personal and professional lives. Tiffany Sexton is presiding over the personal empowerment panel. Her mantra is "You can't change what has happened, but you can create a better future if you choose to via operating as a survivor."

Shelby Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of the Ocean Rescue Alliance , and 1000 Mermaids, a marine conservation and restoration nonprofit organization, brings her passion about preserving our natural ecosystems to Sustainable Swim Week 2021. She is a panelist on the Ocean & Environmental Conservancy focusing on stewardship of our fragile eco system. Financial Intelligence & Crypto Consciousness will be explored with Fletcher Jewett , Robbie Long, Philip Nicozisis, Alejandro Glatt, Juan Carlos Caceres and moderated by Sara Quirconi . Today there are still doubts about the consequences of wide crypto currency adoption. In particular, many skeptics and environmentalists have raised concerns about energy consumption in mining crypto.

The day-long retreat will evolve into an evening rooftop fashion 'fete' with sustainable swim and resort wear by Sage Larock, TikiYogi and designers advancing in the Eco Channel challenge. Signature "conscious cocktails" mixed by Frankly Vodka and Rum Barcelo. to Taryn Larock. Sage Larock swimwear is a luxury brand produced ethically in Miami and Los Angeles out of upcycled fishing nets. Also working behind the 'seams' is Marisol Rocha with her latest TikiYogi collection, inspired by her stints in Bali and now Biscayne Bay.

An independent activation, Saturday, July 10th will see Tayo Ishola's 'Back to Eden' fashion show elevates small businesses, women in leadership, health and wellness cognoscente. The four woman-owned brands: Eido Swimwear (also the event host), Abacaxi, Jnaba Diallo and Voglia Swimwear will be modeled in the evening showcase.

Annette Biddy Oliver of Dreamhouse MBG direct from Los Angeles and NYC will showcase everything from haute couture to emerging fashion "disruptors". She is spearheading the much-anticipated Rooftop Grand Finale, 'One Night in Tangier' Sunday, July 11 from 6:00pm to 10:30 pm . An inclusive and diverse cast of designers will be basking in the halo effect of Lisa Nicole Collection (BravoTV's 'Married to Medicine') and Alaini Taylor by ' Murph.' She launched her career designing for ' Beyonce ' with Diviant La Vie . Jalu , a debut swim collection by Jose Alexzander , and De La Concepcion , Alister Mekhai Eyewear , Tote N' Carry will all be taking a turn on the runway.

Alexzander of Jalu is a committed contributor to the pantheon of sustainable and ethical design. His 'Made in America' collection is stylish, flattering and uncompromising. He will be joined by up cycled and ocean environmentalists who collectively advocate that "we are each responsible for creating and stewarding a greener planet." The feel is luxurious belying the fact the fabrics are a magical result of recycled post consumer waste. More than fashion several spokespersons advancing beauty both inside and out will include Lorena Cosentino of Illari Skin, Beverlee Felkner of Beverlee Botanicals and Natalie Reeves of Nutritional Longevity .

"Fashion shows today are so much more than just connecting with retail buyers," said Annette Biddy Oliver of Dreamhouse MBG , host of Sunday's, July 11th Roof Top event themed - One Night in Tangier . "They can serve as valuable catalysts for brands by helping assert their place in culture, driving engagement with customers and the press."

READ MORE about our distinguished panel of Guest speakers and moderators

Adalinda's , Planet Fashion TV , Swim the Globe , Art Hearts and others are putting a unique spin on ethical fashion that follows the 'thread' from manufacturer to distribution and beyond. The entire 'Sustainable Swim Week' program is curated to provide an insider's guide to sustainable well-being on all levels via multi layered upgrades. Sustainable Swim Week and The Rewired Mind Retreat is an engaging experience with meditation, mindset resets, immersive beauty demonstrations and conversations with those at the forefront of sustainable transformation and impeccable taste.

rsvp www.therewiredmind.com or www.artbasil.org

Read More About our distinguished panel of guest speakers: http://artbasil.org/sustainable-swim-week-brings-the-rewired-mind-retreat-eco-consciousness-lounge-and-ethical-fashion-read-more-about-our-distinguished-participants/

Contact:

Cristiane Roget

Sr. Correspondent-

AdAvenueGroup.com/

Forbes-Frances

rogetlink@adavenuegroup.com

eat@artbasil.org

Tel/Text 310-220-9118

705 NW 28th Street Loft

Miami, FL 33127

SOURCE: Ad Avenue Group - Forbes France

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654166/Sustainable-Swim-Week-Brings-the-Rewired-Mind-Retreat-Eco-Consciousness-Lounge-and-Ethical-Fashion