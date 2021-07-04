ATX TR completed a strong first half of 2021 with roundabout 25 percent up. The first days of July also went fine. News came from Agrana, Frequentis, S Immo, Immofinanz (2), Andritz (3), Wienerberger, CA Immo (2), Zumtobel, Marinomed, ams Osram, Valneva and Vienna Stock Exchange. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,26% to 6.949,35 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 27,13%. Up to now there were 81 days with a positive and 46 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,25% away, from the low 27,13%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,43%, the weakest is Friday with -0,02%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 4,58% in front of Verbund 4,45% and CA Immo 4,24%. And the following stocks performed worst: Flughafen Wien ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...