Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield Hills Research: Diese Aktie kann auf 5,00 USD steigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ3W ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 Ticker-Symbol: 48W 
Tradegate
05.07.21
09:09 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,040
-3,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,22009:18
PR Newswire
05.07.2021 | 08:04
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, July 4

5 July 2021

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE:PRE) (the "Company") announces that the Board has today agreed to issue, subject to admission of the shares to the Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), a total of 7,108,037 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares"). The issue relates to the vesting of executive share awards further to the commencement of construction in Angola.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 7,108,037 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 6 July 2021. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 223,253,859 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 223,253,859.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

~Ends~

For further information:
Pensana Plc
Website:
Paul Atherley Chairman / Tim George, CEO		www.pensana.co.uk
contact@pensana.co.uk

Authorised by the Board of Pensana Plc

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTim George
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePensana Plc
b)LEI213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of £0.001 each
Identification codeGB00BKM0ZJ18
b)Nature of the transactionShare awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: £0.001
Volume: 1,250,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated volume: 1,250,000
Price: £1,250.00
e)Date of the transaction5 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobert Kaplan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePensana Plc
b)LEI213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of £0.001 each
Identification codeGB00BKM0ZJ18
b)Nature of the transactionShare awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: £0.001
Volume: 1,000,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated volume: 1,000,000
Price: £1,000.00
e)Date of the transaction5 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Atherley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePensana Plc
b)LEI213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of £0.001 each
Identification codeGB00BKM0ZJ18
b)Nature of the transactionShare awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: £0.001
Volume: 3,858,037
d)Aggregated informationAggregated volume: 3,858,037
Price: £3,858.04
e)Date of the transaction5 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
PENSANA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.