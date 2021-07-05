Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

5 July 2021

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE:PRE) (the "Company") announces that the Board has today agreed to issue, subject to admission of the shares to the Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), a total of 7,108,037 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares"). The issue relates to the vesting of executive share awards further to the commencement of construction in Angola.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 7,108,037 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 6 July 2021. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 223,253,859 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 223,253,859.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information: Pensana Plc Website:

Paul Atherley Chairman / Tim George, CEO www.pensana.co.uk

contact@pensana.co.uk

Authorised by the Board of Pensana Plc

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim George 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pensana Plc b) LEI 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each Identification code GB00BKM0ZJ18 b) Nature of the transaction Share awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £0.001

Volume: 1,250,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 1,250,000

Price: £1,250.00 e) Date of the transaction 5 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Kaplan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pensana Plc b) LEI 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each Identification code GB00BKM0ZJ18 b) Nature of the transaction Share awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £0.001

Volume: 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 1,000,000

Price: £1,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 5 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")