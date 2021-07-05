An MIT-spawned company has teamed up with architects and an Italian frozen-desserts brand to design an origami-inspired umbrella to power fridges.From pv magazine USA A fold-out solar umbrella design that was inspired by NASA spacecraft and origami could bring clean energy to beachfront resorts this summer and beyond. The "Parelio for Sammontana" design is a collaboration between innovation company Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA), architect Italo Rota, and gelato-maker Sammontana. The fold-out array is meant to be deployed in the sun, shading beachgoers and generating PV energy that feeds attachable ...

