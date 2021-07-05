Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-07-05 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2021 Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1LOS11 Buyback VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 09.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 09.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 11.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2021 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.07.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.07.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2021 Ignitis grupe IGNB0187528A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.