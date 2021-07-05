- (PLX AI) - Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group plan to pioneer a European high-performance charging network for heavy-duty trucks.
- • The companies will set up a future JV planning to start operations in 2022
- • Daimler and partners to invest together 500 million Euros to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points within 5 years
- • The joint aim is to initiate and accelerate the build-up of charging infrastructure to enhance customer confidence and to support EU's transformation to climate-neutral transportation
- • The number of charging points is with time intended to be increased significantly by seeking additional partners as well as public funding
