Montag, 05.07.2021
Starker Kurssprung und Gewinne mit Ansage bei dieser Firma!
Anzeige

WKN: A2AH3F ISIN: DK0060732477 Ticker-Symbol: ONQ 
Tradegate
02.07.21
14:55 Uhr
0,102 Euro
-0,010
-8,54 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2021 | 08:29
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Allarity Therapeutics TO 3 (384/21)

At the request of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, Allarity Therapeutics A/S equity
right TO 3 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 6, 2021. 

Security name: Allarity Therapeutics TO 3
------------------------------------------
Short name:   ALLR TO 3         
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   DK0061552270       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  229349          
------------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant of series TO 3 gives the holder the right to subscribe 
     for one (1) new share in Allarity Therapeutics A/S during the     
     subscription periods stated below. The subscription price shall be SEK 
     1,70 per share.                            
    The board of directors shall, to the extent that the price on the    
     Company's shares increases to SEK 2.0 or more calculated as average  
     VWAP over 10 trading days, be entitled to determine an extraordinary  
     exercise window of 10 trading days in which warrants shall be     
     exercised. Warrants that are not exercised in the exercise window thus 
     determined shall become null and void without compensation or payment 
     of any kind to the Warrantholders. In the event that the price of the 
     Company's shares should decrease to less than DKK 2.0 during the    
     exercise window, the board of directors shall at its discretion be   
     entitled to cancel the extraordinary exercise window and the warrants 
     shall following such cancellation remain in full force and effect. Any 
     funds paid to the Company prior to such cancellation shall be repaid. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The Warrants may be exercised in five (5) two-week exercise windows   
iption  during a 24-month period with the exercise windows being as follows:  
 perio 1 October 2021 - 15 October 2021                    
d:   1 March 2022 - 15 March 2022                      
    1 August 2022 - 15 August 2022                     
    1 November 2022 - 15 November 2022                   
    1 April 2023 - 15 April 2023                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  12 April 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
