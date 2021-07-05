Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Allarity Therapeutics TO 3 (384/21)

At the request of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, Allarity Therapeutics A/S equity right TO 3 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 6, 2021. Security name: Allarity Therapeutics TO 3 ------------------------------------------ Short name: ALLR TO 3 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: DK0061552270 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 229349 ------------------------------------------ Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant of series TO 3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Allarity Therapeutics A/S during the subscription periods stated below. The subscription price shall be SEK 1,70 per share. The board of directors shall, to the extent that the price on the Company's shares increases to SEK 2.0 or more calculated as average VWAP over 10 trading days, be entitled to determine an extraordinary exercise window of 10 trading days in which warrants shall be exercised. Warrants that are not exercised in the exercise window thus determined shall become null and void without compensation or payment of any kind to the Warrantholders. In the event that the price of the Company's shares should decrease to less than DKK 2.0 during the exercise window, the board of directors shall at its discretion be entitled to cancel the extraordinary exercise window and the warrants shall following such cancellation remain in full force and effect. Any funds paid to the Company prior to such cancellation shall be repaid. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The Warrants may be exercised in five (5) two-week exercise windows iption during a 24-month period with the exercise windows being as follows: perio 1 October 2021 - 15 October 2021 d: 1 March 2022 - 15 March 2022 1 August 2022 - 15 August 2022 1 November 2022 - 15 November 2022 1 April 2023 - 15 April 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 12 April 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.