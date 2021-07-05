Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJY9 ISIN: HK0388045442 Ticker-Symbol: HK2C 
Frankfurt
05.07.21
09:13 Uhr
49,810 Euro
+0,810
+1,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,26549,74510:47
49,50549,73010:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD49,810+1,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.