Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2021 | 09:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (386/21)

On request of Godsinlösen Nordic AB, company registration number 556791-2356,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 07, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has 10,750,000 shares.



Short name:          GIAB          
------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares:   15,750,000       
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0016101760      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        228232         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556791-2356       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------






Classification



Code Name            
----------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary   
----------------------------------
4020 Consumer Products & Services
----------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.