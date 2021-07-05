Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Godsinlösen Nordic AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (386/21)

On request of Godsinlösen Nordic AB, company registration number 556791-2356, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 07, 2021. As per today's date the company has 10,750,000 shares. Short name: GIAB ------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares: 15,750,000 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016101760 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 228232 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556791-2356 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.