Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Mantex AB TO5 and TO6 (388/21)

At the request of Mantex AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 7, 2021. Securi Mantex TO5 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short MANTEX TO5 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0016148340 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 229239 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 13 545 839 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO5 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period of ten trading days before the subscription period, however, a minimum nominal value and a maximum of SEK 3,71 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 19, 2022 - May 3, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 29, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securi Mantex TO6 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short MANTEX TO6 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0016148365 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 229240 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 13 545 839 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO6 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period of ten trading days before the subscription period, however, a minimum nominal value and a maximum of SEK 4,32 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 9, 2023 - January 23, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last January 4, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.