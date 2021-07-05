



TOKYO, July 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - On July 2, 2021, DENSO CORPORATION launched its new online media website "The COREs".As CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electric) technologies spread and advance in today's world, automobiles are undergoing a transformation into a more complex, larger-scale combined system. Furthermore, cars are becoming interconnected with the rest of society, raising their contribution to the mobility-centered society as a whole.Through the new media website "The COREs", DENSO aims to communicate with this emerging mobility-centered society, providing information on its technologies, software solutions, and the working styles of the many engineers behind DENSO's operations.DENSO is using this online media to convey its "COREs" to as many people as possible, thus transforming ideas into tangible reality while also setting new standards."The COREs": https://thecores.denso.com/en/.For more information, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2021/20210705-g01/.Source: DensoCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.