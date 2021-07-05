We will need 10.7 TW of clean energy generation capacity this decade to stay on track with the most ambitious of the climate change paths agreed in Paris, which would include plenty of solar investment and jobs, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.Photovoltaics will have to attract $237 billion per year to 2050 to ensure global heating is capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, and we will need to have 14 TW of solar generation capacity installed by that point. The rewards, other than saving the planet, will amount to 15.4 million solar jobs by mid century as the sector ...

