- (PLX AI) - Vestas margins may come under pressure in the second and third quarters, as logistics challenges intensify, SEB analysts said.
- • Congestion and supply chain problems are escalating, and relief won't arrive until late in the year, SEB said, estimating a full-year EBIT margin of 6% for the company
- • Vestas currently guides for 6-8% EBIT margin
- • Q2 volumes likely remained low despite some offshore orders, SEB said
- • SEB rates Vestas hold, with price target DKK 260
- • Vestas was trading down 1.2% at DKK 242.70 before noon
