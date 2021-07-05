Anzeige
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Decrease in share capital

Hi!

With reference to an announcement made public by Hagar hf. (symbol: HAGA) on
June 3, 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on July 6, 2021. 



ISIN                    IS0000020121   
Company name                Hagar hf.    
Total share capital before the decrease   kr. 1,180,624,568
Decrease in share capital          kr. 26,391,689  
Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1,154,232,879
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.      
Symbol                   HAGA       
Orderbook ID                85677
