Berlin School of Business and Innovation(BSBI) is proud to announce that Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI, was recently featured in the UN Chronicle, the publication of the United Nations.

The UN Chronicle, produced by the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has served as the Organization's flagship platform since 1946, providing authoritative information and debate on the activities of the larger United Nations system.

Professor Kouveliotis contributed with an article outlining the idea of the 'Global Degree', the proposal for a new institutional model for higher education. He said: "The Global Degree was conceived to fill a gap in international higher education, developing a concise and innovative system blending conventional and distance learning without abolishing existing structures.

"This concept aims to acknowledge that learning has evolved alongside technology and international mobility, whilst devising a new approach to deliver a truly global education experience reflecting on the themes of accessibility and inclusion."

Committed to this approach, BSBI has recently announced new partnerships to offer students a multi-city, global education experience between Germany, France and Greece. Starting from September 2021, students will have the opportunity to enroll in a selection of courses awarded by BSBI's academic partners, the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), International Telematic University UNINETTUNO and Concordia University Chicago (CUC), whilst studying in prestigious locations in Europe.

Working with PPA Business School in Paris and Independent Studies of Science Technology College (IST) in Athens, BSBI will allow students to study in either France or Greece's capital, then concluding their studies in at BSBI in Berlin.

Professor Kouveliotis said: "We are excited about this new project, taking studying abroad to a new level. Working with our partners we aim to broaden our students' cultural and knowledge exchange, whilst maintaining the excellent standards of education and student services our partners strive to deliver."

"Our institution has its roots in Germany, but we've always looked to provide a worldwide learning experience, in line with the concept of the Global Degree. This is the brand of education BSBI believes in and wishes to implement," Professor Kouveliotis added.

