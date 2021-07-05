YARD FORCE powered by 'Innovation Tower' exclusively at OBI, continuing the deep cooperation with the top German retailer

WILLICH, Germany, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Force is a brand focusing on sustainable and rapid innovation, constantly bringing beyond expectation experiences to end user customers, and commitment to a more environmentally friendly future. YARD FORCE is continuing its successful cooperation with OBI, to supply the new 60V cordless garden range, powered by "Innovation Tower", exclusively available at OBI.

The "MR60V" range, comprises of lawn mower, 2-in-1 brush cutter/grass trimmer, chain saw, hedge trimmer and blower. All powered by the most advanced BMS (Battery Management System), Proactive Battery Cooling System and Brushless Motors, giving 20% more performance, extended life cycle, longer operation - one step closer to making petrol powered garden tools a thing of the past.

"The new YARD FORCE 60V represents the bright future of modern gardens: powerful, stable, emission-free, smart yet making people feel connected.", said Roland Menken, Managing Director of MEROTEC GmbH, "and for all those who wish to make it a greener world, embracing an environmentally friendly future and sustainable development, MR60V range is an all-encompassing solution.".

The 60V Lawn mower:

The 60V lawn mowers are equipped with one battery pack.

The Adaptive Cutting Technology ensures the ultimate cutting performance. The high torque brushless motor offers comparable petrol power level performance. The lawnmowers can cut areas between 600 and up to 900 m2. Deck sizes range from 41cm to 51cm -Push & Self-propelled versions - Cutting, Collecting, Mulching, Side discharging.

The model in OBI "Innovation Tower" is the medium range: 46cm cutting width, self-propelled, 750 m2 cutting area.

The mowers can even be stored vertically.

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter :

The 60V Grass trimmer & Brushcutter comes with cutting guard option 28-32cm, 3 speed function and an estimated runtime of maximum 45 mins.

The Brushless Rear Motor Gear Drive system offer high torque to tackle any job. The split shaft construction ensures compact storage and the option for other accessories- Pole Hedgetrimmer & Pole saw.

The 60V Blower:

It can run for up to 50 minutes at lowest speed and 15 minutes at maximum speed with one battery pack. Brushless motor ensures the efficiencies for extended runtime.

Fitted with a Dual Cruiser speed lever and 3 Preset blow speeds with added BoostX function.

It has two different front tubes for general or concentrated blowing.

The 60V Hedgetrimmer:

It is designed for perfect balance to minimise fatigue with runtime of up to 80 mins.

Fitted with 60cm -Triple Edged Laser cutting blades, only seen on more proffessional hedgetrimmers. The 3 speeds ensure a more precise cutting. With the added advantage of multi switching position front handle and a quick and easy rear rotating handle with 5 positions. Also fitted with an Anti block function.

The 60V Chainsaw:

The 60V Chainsaw has been designed to be compact/low weight to minimise customer fatigue and with the cutting perfomance of Petrol chainsaws.

Brush motor offers high efficiency torque and power performance.

The Chainsaw is fitted with overload protection audible/led indicator and a quick & easy chain tension system. The Chainsaw has the ability to achieve 30 cuts of a 20 cm diameter log with one charge.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555300/60V_German_Annotations_3_Min_v4_Final_Cut.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555299/image.jpg