Montag, 05.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
05.07.2021 | 13:13
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Jul-2021 / 11:38 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 July 2021 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary 
shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 2 July 2021 for the following Directors at 114.20 
pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 
Annual Report and Accounts: 
 
Name of    Position      Number of Shares purchased on        Total cumulative disclosable interest 
Director             2 July 2021                 held (Shares) 
René Médori  Non-executive   17,513                    118,975 
        Chairman 
Andrea Abt   Non-executive    4,378                    30,804 
        Director 
Sara Akbar   Non-executive    4,378                    30,804 
        Director 
Matthias    Non-executive   4,378                     30,804 
Bichsel    Director 
David Davies  Non-executive    4,378                    45,036 
        Director 
George Pierson Non-executive    4,378                    109,254 
        Director 
Francesca di  Non-executive    4,378                    25,866 
Carlo     Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115379 
EQS News ID:  1215295 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.