Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Jul-2021 / 11:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 July 2021 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 2 July 2021 for the following Directors at 114.20 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Position Number of Shares purchased on Total cumulative disclosable interest Director 2 July 2021 held (Shares) René Médori Non-executive 17,513 118,975 Chairman Andrea Abt Non-executive 4,378 30,804 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 4,378 30,804 Director Matthias Non-executive 4,378 30,804 Bichsel Director David Davies Non-executive 4,378 45,036 Director George Pierson Non-executive 4,378 109,254 Director Francesca di Non-executive 4,378 25,866 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

