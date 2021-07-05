Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2021 | 13:41
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Amniotics AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (389/21)

On request of Amniotics AB (publ), company registration number 559024-6558,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 6,
2021. 

Shares

Short name:               AMNI          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,861,830       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015961016      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228566         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559024-6558       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:         AMNI TO 1                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants to be   1,463,415                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:            1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price 
               of SEK 23.50                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:     May 5, 2022- May 19, 2022             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:      May 17, 2022                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0016101471                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        228567                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:       First North STO/8                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:          SSME                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:      SEK                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46756771784.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
