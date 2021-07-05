Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Amniotics AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (389/21)

On request of Amniotics AB (publ), company registration number 559024-6558, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 6, 2021. Shares Short name: AMNI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,861,830 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228566 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559024-6558 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: AMNI TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants to be 1,463,415 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 23.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 5, 2022- May 19, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 17, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016101471 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228567 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46756771784.