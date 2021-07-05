Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.07.2021 | 14:10
TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

London, July 5

05/07/2021

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Monday 5th July at 2.30pm to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

The presentation can be downloaded here

If you wish to attend or hear the replay, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com

