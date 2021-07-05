TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
London, July 5
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Investor Update Presentation
The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Monday 5th July at 2.30pm to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
The presentation can be downloaded here
If you wish to attend or hear the replay, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com
