The "Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The road freight transportation market in Europe is poised to grow by 58.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%
The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and increasing cross-border trade.
The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The road freight transportation market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market vendors in Europe that include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG.
Also, the road freight transportation market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definitin
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metals and mining Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dangerous goods Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spain Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DACHSER SE
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- GEODIS
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Rhenus SE and Co. KG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
