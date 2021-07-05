The "Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The road freight transportation market in Europe is poised to grow by 58.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%

The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and increasing cross-border trade.

The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The road freight transportation market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market vendors in Europe that include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG.

Also, the road freight transportation market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definitin

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metals and mining Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dangerous goods Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spain Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

