Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Freemelt Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (390/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Freemelt Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559105-2922, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Freemelt Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 7, 2021. Shares Short name: FREEM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 36,600,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 229361 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559105-2922 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.