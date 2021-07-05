The Artwork "Singularity" Sells for 229 ETH on NFT STARS

AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / The new NFT marketplace NFT STARS marks its debut with a series of successful celebrity drops. On 3rd of July, NFT STARS released the artwork titled 'Singularity' by an anonymous artist who was inspired by Dutch advancements in the sphere of blockchain, quantum computing, and AI. The NFT was sold for 229 ETH (~$509,067).

NFT STARS is a new multi-chain NFT marketplace that marked its launch with several celebrity drops, including 'Singularity' by an anonymous artist. The art piece titled "Singularity" was inspired by Constantijn van Oranje, Prince of the Netherlands, who was chosen as the face of the piece. The artwork explores a future where humans merge with Artificial Intelligence to become a super-intelligence. The singularity between humans and technology is depicted as an evolution that unlocks new possibilities and brings further advancements.

The auction for this artwork went live on 3rd of July at 10:00 UTC and attracted a lot of attention from the NFT STARS community and other users online. The anonymity of the artist further sparked discussions. The bidding process lasted 24 hours and the final price reached an impressive 229 ETH (~$509,067).

"Singularity" provides a fresh outlook on the future co-existence of humans and technology. Our team is happy with the outcome of the auction and we congratulate the buyer who has now enriched their collection with this unique work' - Dan Khomenko, CEO of NFT STARS.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS is a new multi-chain NFT marketplace with an ambitious goal to shift market focus from NFT speculation to art appreciation. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach, which is how the NFT STARS team is able to provide each artist with truly special treatment. Artists enjoy Gas-free minting as NFTs are minted at the time of the purchase and the buyer covers the costs. Creators can collaborate via collective NFT ownership that creates a framework for the fair distribution of proceeds. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which to display their works and host the first show. The AR gallery is available to all on the screen of a smartphone.

