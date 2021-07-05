Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Diagonal Bio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (286/21)

The preliminary date for first day of trading provided has been postponed. Trading will not start on July 6 as previously advised. A new exchange notice will follow when the first day of trading has been decided upon. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Diagonal Bio AB, company registration number 559248-8984, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. As per today's date the company has a total of 5 334 000 shares. Shares Short name: DIABIO ------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares: 9 148 663 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015961826 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 227665 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559248-8984 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.