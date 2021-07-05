Nasdaq Riga: CORRECTION: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS "Olainfarm" takeover bid

Correction in the last sentence of the First bulletpoint of the announcement. On June 30, 2021 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Olainfarm" mandatory takeover bid by AS "AB CITY" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Olainfarm" (Target company): AS "AB CITY", registered with reg. No. 40203174414, legal address: Ganibu dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005. According to the information provided in the prospectus, AS "AB CITY" on the basis of indirect participation has acquired voting rights arising from the AS "Olainfarm" shares, which corresponds to 30.85% of the total number of the company shares. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 9.26 EUR. 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, starting on the next working day when information on the takeover bid is published in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.