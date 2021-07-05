Anzeige
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
05.07.21
11:25 Uhr
8,720 Euro
+0,060
+0,69 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2021 | 16:17
120 Leser
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS "Olainfarm" takeover bid

On June 30, 2021 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has
accepted for further processing application for AS "Olainfarm" mandatory
takeover bid by AS "AB CITY" in accordance with the Law on the Financial
Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1. 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS
"Olainfarm" (Target company): 

AS "AB CITY", registered with reg. No. 40203174414, legal address: Ganibu
dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005. According to the information provided in the
prospectus, AS "AB CITY" on the basis of indirect participation has acquired
voting rights arising from the AS "Olainfarm" shares, which corresponds to
30.85% of the total number of the company shares. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 9.26 EUR.

3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days,
starting on the next working day when information on the takeover bid is
published in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis". 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
