DJ Renewi plc: Publication of Prospectus

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Publication of Prospectus 05-Jul-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW Publication of Prospectus The following Prospectus has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and is available for viewing: Prospectus dated 5 July 2021 in relation to the issue of up to EUR 125,000,000 3.00 per cent. guaranteed fixed rate notes due 2027 by Renewi plc To view the full document, please follow the link below. A copy of the Prospectus has also been published on the Issuer's website and will be available at: https:// www.renewi.com/en/green-bond-2021. "The attached Prospectus was approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier on 5 July 2021 under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 for the purposes of a public offer in both Belgium and Luxembourg of a maximum aggregate nominal amount of Euro 125,000,000 with respect to 3.00 per. cent guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") to be issued by Renewi plc. The Notes will be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market. The offer period will start on 8 July 2021 and is expected to end on 15 July 2021 (subject to early closing). Any potential investors in both Belgium and Luxembourg wishing to participate in the public offer and subscribe to the Notes will find more information on how to apply for the Notes and on the terms and conditions of both the public offer and the Notes in the Prospectus." For further information, please contact Philip Griffin-Smith Group Company Secretary Renewi plc Dunedin House, Auckland Park, Mount Farm, Milton Keynes MK1 1BU, United Kingdom Company.Secretary@renewi.com DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein. The Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or an exemption therefrom. The Issuer has not and does not intend to register any of the Notes to be issued under the Prospectus under the US Securities Act. Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Prospectus =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: PDI TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 115423 EQS News ID: 1215377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215377&application_name=news

July 05, 2021 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)