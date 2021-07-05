Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
05.07.2021 | 16:19
Renewi plc: Publication of Prospectus

DJ Renewi plc: Publication of Prospectus 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Publication of Prospectus 
05-Jul-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 
 
Publication of Prospectus 
 
The following Prospectus has been approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and is 
available for viewing: 
 
Prospectus dated 5 July 2021 in relation to the issue of up to EUR 125,000,000 3.00 per cent. guaranteed fixed rate 
notes due 2027 by Renewi plc 
 
To view the full document, please follow the link below. 
 
A copy of the Prospectus has also been published on the Issuer's website and will be available at: https:// 
www.renewi.com/en/green-bond-2021. 
 
"The attached Prospectus was approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier on 5 July 2021 
under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 for the purposes of a public offer in both Belgium and Luxembourg of a maximum 
aggregate nominal amount of Euro 125,000,000 with respect to 3.00 per. cent guaranteed notes due 2027 (the "Notes") to 
be issued by Renewi plc. The Notes will be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to 
trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market. 
The offer period will start on 8 July 2021 and is expected to end on 15 July 2021 (subject to early closing). Any 
potential investors in both Belgium and Luxembourg wishing to participate in the public offer and subscribe to the 
Notes will find more information on how to apply for the Notes and on the terms and conditions of both the public offer 
and the Notes in the Prospectus." 
 
 
For further information, please contact 
 
Philip Griffin-Smith 
Group Company Secretary 
Renewi plc 
Dunedin House, Auckland Park, Mount Farm, Milton Keynes MK1 1BU, United Kingdom 
Company.Secretary@renewi.com 
 
 
DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES 
 
Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are 
residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be 
relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not 
addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus 
whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein. 
 
The Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in 
the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or an exemption 
therefrom. The Issuer has not and does not intend to register any of the Notes to be issued under the Prospectus under 
the US Securities Act. 
 
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115423 
EQS News ID:  1215377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

