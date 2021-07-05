DJ Renewi plc: Launch of Green Bond

Renewi plc Retail Bond Launch in Belgium and Luxembourg Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the international waste-to-product business, today launches a public offer of green bonds (the " Notes") to retail investors in Belgium and Luxembourg and is targeting an issue size of up to EUR125m at a gross coupon of 3.00 per cent, for a period of six years, to 2027. Renewi is a pure play green company with nearly all assets deployed to green activities. Since 2019 the organisation has been entirely green funded with bonds and sustainability linked loans. This issue builds upon its previous four issuances in the Belgian retail bond market since 2010. In accordance with Renewi's Green Finance Framework, the net proceeds of the Notes will be fully deployed in support of green investments in the Circular Economy and expenditures related to the category of "pollution prevention and control". They will enable Renewi to increase recycling rates, increase secondary material production, reduce CO2 emissions and reduce resource depletion. The issuance will partially refinance existing debt including the EUR100m Bond which matures on 30 July 2022. The Green Finance Framework describes the use of proceeds, project selection, management of proceeds and reporting. The second party opinion, provided by S&P Global Ratings, confirmed that the framework is credible and impactful and aligns with the four pillars of the Green Bond Principles (2021 edition) and Green Loan Principles (2021 edition), noting a best practice approach in key areas. Renewi is a recognised ESG leader and was recently awarded an ESG Evaluation score by S&P Global of 83 out of 100. The Notes, which will have an issue price of 101.875 per cent, are available in denominations of EUR1,000, and will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The managers for the transaction are BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV and ING Bank N.V., Belgian Branch. The subscription period will run from 8 July 2021 and is expected to close on 15 July 2021, subject to early closing. To view the Prospectus dated 5 July 2021 please see our website https://www.renewi.com/en/green-bond-2021 Toby Woolrych, Chief Financial Officer of Renewi plc, commented: "We are pleased to be launching another Green Bond in the Belgian market with this new issue of up to EUR125m. Renewi has emerged well from the Covid-19 period with a strong set of results and attractive growth drivers for the future. Our markets are evolving rapidly to address the critical challenge of climate change by becoming more circular. Renewi is well positioned to support this transition with a market leading footprint of assets and technologies to process waste into secondary materials. In so doing we avoid CO2 emissions and preserve our planet's scarce resources. New legislation by the EU and national and regional governments is stimulating the transition to green and circular economies. About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". www.renewiplc.com Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". www.renewiplc.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: PDI TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. 