Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Freemelt Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (392/21)

On request of Freemelt Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559105-2922, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 7, 2021. Shares Short name: FREEM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 36,600,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167170 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 229361 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559105-2922 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.