The Cheer-Up project aims to enhance the performance of 'upgraded metallurgical-grade (UMG) silicon for multi-crystalline solar cells and demonstrate it is a competitive alternative to polysilicon by achieving similar efficiencies at lower cost and with less environmental impact. Researchers also want to demonstrate UMG can be used to manufacture the most advanced cell structures.From pv magazine Spain Silicon purified metallurgically through the "FerroSolar' process has been shown to achieve, on a conventional production line, up to 20.76% efficiency in multicrystalline cells made with upgraded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...