Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of PILA PHARMA AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (393/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that PILA PHARMA AB, company registration number 556966-4831, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that PILA PHARMA AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 15, 2021. The company has 12,211,450 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: PILA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,100,338 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015988274 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228964 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556966-4831 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 76 723 15 22.