MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques at the global and regional levels. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 3,164.7 million by 2027.

Market Overview

The Middle east and Africa IVF tools and techniques market is witnessning an uptick on account of the upfting infertility problem owing to the rising prevelence of oebity and other influce disease, female decision to be educated, financially independent which rsulted into late marrieage and the the growth in the median age of first-time motherhood therfreafter reduing fertility. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), around 50% of the women face infertility issues. Also, women in Dubai seeking treatment per year could nearly double, from 5,975 in 2015 to 9,139 by 2030.

Moreover, the government's focus to increased the medicial toursism coupled with the upsurge in the R&D activities across cregion is also a leading factor for growing market of IVF tools and treatment. The government in UAE has set a vision to make the region tourism hub. In 2019, the UAE was the leading country in terms of number of tourist arrival. The region had witnessed 21.55 million tourist . Also, Saudi Arabia welcomed 20.29 million international tourists. Around 15-20% tourists in the region are for the IVF treatment.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2020, domestic demand suffered due to the recession and Covid-19 shut-downs, coupled with the expected lack of medical tourists from China and Europe. Literally 50% of this industry's clinics shut down for two months so far in 2020, while the other half operates under new state mitigation restrictions and lesser patient volumes. IVF clinics had to shut down and all assisted reproductive process was postponed. Many patients, who were undergoing treatment, had to cancel their plans midway. The patients had the worry of delayed surgeries possibly leading to poor outcomes and longer suffering.

MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Gender, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Male

Female

Both

The female segment dominated the gendern type segment and gathered 60.7% of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market in 2020. Moreover, the market of this segment is expected to grow at 16.7% CAGR to reach US$ 2,006.8 million by the year 2027.

By Tools, the market is primarily segmented into

Imaging Systems

Sperm Separation Systems

Ovum Aspirations Pumps

Incubators, Micromanipulator Systems

Cryosystems

Others (Gas Analyzers, Laser System)

Based on the tools, the Ovum aspiration Pumps segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2020, the ovum aspiration pumps segment generated a revenue of US$ 307.8 million.

By Techniques, the market is primarily segmented into

Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Frozen Embryo Transfer/Replacement (FET/FER)

Based on the techniques type, the Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to reach US$ 2675.3 million by 2027. However, the Frozen Embryo Transfer/Replacement (FET/FER)segment is expected to witness the highest growth of 19.8% in the forecast period.

By End-User, the market is primarily segmented into

Fertility & Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Research Clinics

Based on theEnd-User type, the Fertility & Surgical Centers segment accounted for the largest share and grabbed 81.8% market revenue share in 2020. However, the research clinics is expected to witness the substantial growth in the forecast period.

MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Geographical Segmentation Includes:

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Based on the estimation, the UAE region dominated the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market with almost US$ 360.5 million in revenue in 2020. The market of region would proliferate owing to the arrival of internation tourists in the region couppwd with the company's plan for the expansion of the services in the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

Coopersurgical, Inc

Vitrolife

Cook Medical, Inc.

Irvine Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

EMD Serono, Inc.

Genea Limited

Esco Micro Pte. Limited,

IVFtech Aps

The Bakers Company Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the sector. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in t the MEA IVF ols and Techniques Market?

Which factors are influencing the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by marketplayers?

