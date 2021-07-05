



QATAR, UAE, July 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Global Edition of Trescon's World Cyber Security Summit will virtually gather over 200 online participants and discuss the future adoption of cyber security solutions, that will help boost Qatar's tech infrastructure into the new normal.The internet has connected us to individuals all over the world in ways that were impossible a decade ago; eliminating communication barriers and encouraging collaboration in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. Cyberspace has evolved into a vibrant and vital component of our society, fuelling economic growth and creativity while improving our lives in numerous ways -- and it will continue to expand and provide us with even more opportunities in the future.Qatar is stepping up its cyber security efforts while also collaborating with counterparts around the world to ensure open and secure cyberspace. The country has few things to be considered on priority:- Safeguarding the nation's critical information infrastructure- Responding to and recovering from cyber attacks- Establishing a legal framework and regulations to create safe and secure cyberspace- Fostering a cyber security culture that promotes safe and appropriate use of cyberspace- Enhancing national cyber security capabilitiesIn 2013, the Qatari Prime Minister established the National Cyber Security Committee to address the cyber agenda at the national level and to ensure that all public and private entities are adopting the appropriate cyber agenda.While the government lead the efforts to protect government systems and networks, cyber security must be a shared responsibility of the government, companies, institutions, and individuals to succeed, and stakeholder cooperation is critical."As new and complex global cyber security challenges emerge, Qatar is well-positioned to be proactive in strengthening the country's cyber preparation and resilience, as well as protecting cyberspace for future generations. They will continue to harness the potential of information and communications technology to guarantee a successful future for all of their people, as envisioned in the Qatar National Vision 2030," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.Taking place on 7 July 2021, the 11th Global Edition of TresconCyberSec will virtually gather thought leaders in cyber space, top CISO's from the Qatar region and will discuss topics such as Cyber Security and Data Protection for Banking and Financial Institutions; Cloud security & Data protection; Boom of Emerging technologies: new threats & new security techniques; Cyber Security & Digital Transformation and much more.The summit will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as:- Mounir Kamal, Cyber security Advisor, Incident Handling & Digital Forensic Manager, Q-CERT- Alex Chung - Senior Manager - Cyber security, Milaha- Hafiz Farooq - Cyber Security Data Architect, Saudi Aramco- Imran Chowdhury - Global Head of Data Protection & Governance, Al Jazeera Media Network- Divjot Arora, Senior Sales Engineer, Forcepoint- Ozgur Danisman - Director of Sales Engineering, Emerging Markets, Forcepoint- Max Heinemyer, Director of Threat Hunting, Darktrace- Jamie Collier, Cyber Threat Intelligence Consultant, FireEye- Sinan Cecen, Vice President, InterProbe to name a fewThe summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.The Qatar edition of the World Cyber Security Summit is hosted in Partnership with - 360 Nautica is, and officially Powered by Forcepoint; sponsored by Headline Sponsors - Mannai Corporation and VMware, Inc.; Official AI Cybersecurity Partner - Darktrace; Gold Sponsors - Progress Software Corporation and emt Distribution FZ-LLC, FireEye and Mandiant; Silver Sponsor - Interprobe and ManageEngine.About World Cyber Security SummitWorld Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies that can help mitigate them.The series is virtually hosting CISOs across industry sectors who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their information/cyber security.