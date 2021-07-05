Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2021:
Number of shares: 43 748
Balance in cash: 67 951,34
During the 1st half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:
PURCHASE
253 167 titres
492 599,89
1 262 transactions
SALE
248 177 titres
486 272,35
1 192 transactions
It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 38 758
Balance in cash: 74 278,88
It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 11 631
Balance in cash: 156 565,50
___________________________________________________________________________
About Latécoère
As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:
- Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
- Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.
As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.
APPENDIX
Purchases
Sales
Numbers of transactions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Tradded in
EUR
TOTAL
1 262
253 167
492 599,89
1 192
248 177
486 272,35
04/01/2021
0
0
0
12
1380
2820,03
05/01/2021
0
0
0
18
3685
7835,05
06/01/2021
5
1608
3343,68
5
1099
2320,87
07/01/2021
5
1150
2465,72
12
2126
4647,44
08/01/2021
18
1465
3091,59
3
155
334,8
11/01/2021
16
2265
4693,99
0
0
0
12/01/2021
2
1263
2580,31
13
4007
8287,68
13/01/2021
4
1315
2683,52
2
500
1038
14/01/2021
0
0
0
10
2628
5428,13
15/01/2021
10
1909
3952,58
3
415
863,78
18/01/2021
7
975
2007,33
11
1562
3230,53
19/01/2021
7
1080
2223,18
7
1349
2793,1
20/01/2021
4
1910
3940,71
4
486
1008,45
21/01/2021
6
1000
2071,5
12
2694
5615,91
22/01/2021
10
2101
4360,42
0
0
0
25/01/2021
26
6516
13161,02
3
550
1128
26/01/2021
17
4840
9323,29
16
4573
8931,53
27/01/2021
2
651
1256,43
13
3880
7771,64
28/01/2021
1
222
433,34
7
2708
5380,25
29/01/2021
5
903
1792,36
8
1452
2904
01/02/2021
5
1700
3366
6
1991
3972,44
02/02/2021
13
2698
5361,47
6
1728
3457,9
03/02/2021
2
810
1611,9
2
900
1800
04/02/2021
9
2818
5595,14
9
1990
3968,86
05/02/2021
12
4536
9026,19
8
1070
2140,32
08/02/2021
7
1948
3874,77
10
3398
6785,47
09/02/2021
29
6806
13523,52
15
4178
8459,61
10/02/2021
15
4552
8864,56
15
4442
8684,11
11/02/2021
18
3545
6868,79
13
2331
4524
12/02/2021
20
3093
5946,6
14
2982
5757,35
15/02/2021
12
3766
7252,19
19
5968
11608,95
16/02/2021
0
0
0
17
3581
7037,02
17/02/2021
19
3737
7429,9
16
3482
6966,09
18/02/2021
26
5198
10241,62
14
3909
7717,54
19/02/2021
21
4523
8896,29
17
3991
7900,98
22/02/2021
17
2147
4215,63
12
2246
4422,82
23/02/2021
18
2886
5727,84
26
5183
10374,29
24/02/2021
2
653
1292,94
7
1505
3063,28
25/02/2021
30
6942
13700,73
17
3795
7541,04
26/02/2021
34
8860
17199,92
7
1356
2645,69
01/03/2021
1
200
394
21
4868
9660,55
02/03/2021
1
500
1005
11
3621
7386,84
03/03/2021
5
1500
3093
9
1315
2725,34
04/03/2021
23
4340
8719,06
2
100
201
05/03/2021
10
2256
4404,39
9
2245
4410,53
08/03/2021
2
272
538,07
8
1584
3148,2
09/03/2021
16
3049
6046,17
18
3327
6637,7
10/03/2021
17
2281
4498,59
1
560
1105,44
11/03/2021
21
6135
12045,46
12
2530
5004,34
12/03/2021
11
1185
2320,94
6
2319
4533,41
15/03/2021
3
300
591
23
4453
8814,27
16/03/2021
9
2329
4562,28
29
6588
13194,45
17/03/2021
14
2012
3983,76
7
2956
5932,4
18/03/2021
15
4237
8454,93
5
1000
2007,6
19/03/2021
12
2059
4079,7
3
1301
2578,32
22/03/2021
8
2312
4531,75
15
3974
7864,55
23/03/2021
0
1456
2892,34
0
205
408,85
24/03/2021
20
3827
7533,83
11
2059
4064,67
25/03/2021
6
1450
2832,87
15
2378
4706,54
26/03/2021
2
842
1641,9
9
2124
4166,01
29/03/2021
26
4515
8764,07
13
2074
4087,85
30/03/2021
18
2860
5478,9
9
994
1932,44
31/03/2021
14
2838
5341,97
6
1800
3407,04
01/04/2021
6
1641
3067,69
11
1871
3611,03
06/04/2021
0
0
0
8
901
1719,11
07/04/2021
0
0
0
12
2862
5519,65
08/04/2021
4
650
1228,63
7
730
1384,23
09/04/2021
4
822
1553,58
14
2112
4026,95
12/04/2021
25
4446
8505,2
11
3702
7152,26
13/04/2021
0
0
0
3
410
778,88
14/04/2021
3
1270
2401,44
7
1046
1981,12
15/04/2021
14
3686
6945,53
13
1852
3508,43
16/04/2021
7
1224
2308,83
11
2179
4134
19/04/2021
7
1292
2435,68
2
34
64,13
20/04/2021
7
902
1693,51
3
963
1808,13
21/04/2021
7
1532
2860,55
9
1493
2786,09
22/04/2021
17
1361
2532,96
4
875
1630,13
23/04/2021
16
1718
3166,27
2
56
103,6
26/04/2021
3
150
275,1
9
1929
3556,3
27/04/2021
4
916
1680,59
12
2290
4226,88
28/04/2021
31
5657
10172,42
7
1076
1981,67
29/04/2021
1
111
198,25
11
2663
4792,87
30/04/2021
9
3235
6154,91
46
7422
13774,49
03/05/2021
6
1367
2663,46
0
0
0
04/05/2021
24
3715
7062,22
18
3401
6622,43
05/05/2021
2
23
43,29
11
1045
1998,04
06/05/2021
16
2086
3944,42
6
457
867,52
07/05/2021
1
365
689,85
6
1512
2872,8
10/05/2021
0
709
1337,53
0
649
1227,32
11/05/2021
25
2746
5109,48
4
953
1799,36
12/05/2021
3
391
719,21
6
800
1478
13/05/2021
8
774
1418,66
5
1657
3064,46
14/05/2021
11
1470
2685,84
7
1018
1909,77
17/05/2021
24
3211
5941,31
23
2808
5267,25
18/05/2021
0
0
0
9
1526
2795,33
19/05/2021
11
1331
2412,17
3
939
1712,27
20/05/2021
8
1891
3408,53
8
1577
2849,01
21/05/2021
3
907
1648,93
7
1468
2679,54
24/05/2021
13
3918
7096,67
10
2199
4037,58
25/05/2021
5
576
1036,8
11
2710
4934,1
26/05/2021
5
669
1206,81
4
826
1499,52
27/05/2021
5
1047
1896,22
27
5275
9791,98
28/05/2021
5
1387
2705,2
21
3047
5998,32
31/05/2021
3
650
1300
12
1430
2904,33
01/06/2021
4
845
1726,34
9
1503
3082,65
02/06/2021
14
2516
5064,71
7
1092
2228,12
03/06/2021
15
5966
11506,03
8
1899
3681,02
04/06/2021
9
2522
4816,26
9
2264
4324,01
07/06/2021
6
801
1508,52
12
2104
4044,73
08/06/2021
12
1165
2239,83
4
713
1378,16
09/06/2021
16
1700
3250,91
7
1612
3096,49
10/06/2021
2
100
193,4
16
2057
4030,69
11/06/2021
3
366
721,61
3
438
870,53
14/06/2021
14
2683
5282,83
5
698
1388,32
15/06/2021
23
3007
5853,73
1
70
138,6
16/06/2021
7
1782
3385,8
16
2819
5479,85
17/06/2021
10
1294
2533,13
1
100
197
18/06/2021
9
2165
4239,94
0
0
0
21/06/2021
10
755
1468,78
3
1050
2063,57
22/06/2021
5
1249
2412,57
0
0
0
23/06/2021
0
0
0
22
4559
8947,49
24/06/2021
0
0
0
5
310
610,95
25/06/2021
5
764
1504,85
3
1400
2762,48
28/06/2021
24
5394
10481,08
2
556
1083,76
29/06/2021
10
1738
3251,1
0
0
0
30/06/2021
13
1363
2519,78
8
1520
2869,76
