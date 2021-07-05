- (PLX AI) - JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- • The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited at 30%, JCDecaux Innovate (a wholly owned subsidiary of JCDecaux SA) at 23% and China Wealth Growth Fund III at 7%
- • The Offeror currently owns approximately 88% of Clear Media's share capital
- • Aimia, which owns approximately 11% of the issued share capital of Clear Media, gave its irrevocable undertaking to tender its shares in favor of the offer
- • Once Aimia tenders its shares for acceptance of the offer, the offer will become unconditional as to acceptance
- • Clear Media is the largest operator of bus shelter advertising panels in China
