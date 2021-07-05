Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has decided to include the option to issue Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) in its Euro Medium Term Notes program in 2021. These SLBs include Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) that are aligned with the Group's sustainability goals.

SLBs are any type of bond instrument whose financial and/or structural characteristics can vary depending on whether the issuer achieves predefined Sustainability/Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance objectives. To that end, Carrefour has selected three Key Performance Indicators that are core, relevant, and material to its business and measure progress against its sustainability commitments:

Group Greenhouse Gas Emissions reduction,

- Quantity of packaging avoided,

- Food waste.

Carrefour will provide relevant reporting on an annual basis, and in any case for any date/period relevant for assessing the trigger of the SPTs leading to an interest step- up of the relevant SLB. The net proceeds of the issues of SLBs will be used for the Group's general corporate purposes.

Matthieu Malige, Chief Financial Officer of Carrefour Group, said: "Sustainable Finance is a key component of our global CSR strategy. Two years after implementing the first CSR-linked credit facilities in the European retail sector, which were extended a few weeks ago, our Group is setting another leadership example in behavior-based financing to advance our sustainability goals."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005273/en/

Contacts:

Press

Group Communication

Tel: +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80

presse_groupe@carrefour.com

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 64 50 79 81

Sébastien Valentin, Anthony Guglielmo et Antoine Parison

investisseurs@carrefour.com

Shareholder relations

Tel: 0 805 902 902 (toll-free in France)