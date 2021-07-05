Regulatory News:

Oncodesign (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specializing in precision medicine, announced today the strengthening of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Aline Aubertin as a new independent director. Her appointment was approved at the Combined General Meeting of June 24, 2021.

Aline Aubertin developed all her career as a B2B business expert, with an experience in all sides of commercial relationships, in sales, marketing and currently sourcing, at country, European and currently global level, in products, consumables, equipment and services.

She completed her initial technical background (chemical engineer from CPE-Lyon graduated from university in biology biochemistry), in marketing within Institut Superieur du Marketing, and with e-MBA of HEC business school.

She holds various commercial marketing functions in American German companies in life sciences market. As Marketing Director, member of executive committee, she used to work with a turn-round management expert, contributing to a new business model and profitability improvement. During last 15 years, she has been working within General Electric Healthcare, in various commercial, marketing and currently sourcing functions. As Senior Sourcing Manager, she has been managing remotely cross-functional teams within a multicultural environment.

As President of Femmes Ingénieures, Association of French Women Engineers, she is leading a national network, which is a think tank, working at influencing to get more women in STEM. She is managing a 15 people steering committee and a network of regional delegates. For this engagement, she has been decorated from Legion d'honneur.

"We are honored to welcome Aline to our Board of Directors. Her solid expertise, particularly in the field of international business development within major international life science groups, will be a major asset in supporting us in the development of Oncodesign," said Philippe Genne, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign. "Aline replaces Karine Lignel, who has accompanied the company with great commitment since 2008 through her role as a director representing her institution CM-CIC, Oncodesign's historical investor. We would like to thank her for her invaluable collaboration throughout these years, which have been decisive for the development of Oncodesign."

Aline Aubertin, director of Oncodesign, said: "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Oncodesign, a biopharmaceutical company that stands out among biotech companies for its unique technology platform in precision medicine. Philippe Genne, the management team and the members of the Board of Directors are committed, enthusiastic and particularly driven by the same mission: to discover effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without therapeutic solutions. I am looking forward to joining them to support them in the development of this unique, ambitious and exciting company at the service of patients."

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder, and has been listed on Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is the discovery of effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without therapeutic solutions. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its unique technological platform combining Artificial Intelligence, state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to select new therapeutic targets, design and develop potential preclinical candidates through to clinical phases. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and to license its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with global pharmaceutical groups. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees within 3 Business Units (BU): Service, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA. www.oncodesign.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning the Company's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of the Company or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

