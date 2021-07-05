Half-year liquidity contract statement for ATEME

Paris, July 5, 2021 - 18.00 CET



Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:

9,822 shares

€ 127,487.56

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 485

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 405

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 45,334 shares for € 746,030.77

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,072 shares for € 697,864.00



As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account: 6,560 shares € 176,035.13 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 501 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 440 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 37,444 shares for € 596,953.98 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,625 shares for € 649,477.06



the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 13,475 shares € 62,343.03





The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.







About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 480 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2020, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €70.7 million, of which 93% outside its home market.



Name: Ateme - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: Ateme - Compartment: B



Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

President and CEO Olivier Lambert

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Ateme@actus.fr Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

acbonjour@actus.fr



Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 485 45,334 746,030.77 405 42,072 697,864.00 04/01/2021 1 100 1,652.00 1 194 3,278.60 05/01/2021 2 501 8,366.70 - - - 06/01/2021 3 99 1,633.50 - - - 07/01/2021 6 201 3,326.55 4 201 3,356.70 08/01/2021 1 1 16.78 3 201 3,396.90 11/01/2021 1 1 16.88 4 151 2,551.90 12/01/2021 12 800 13,336.00 1 80 1,360.00 13/01/2021 6 600 9,990.00 - - - 14/01/2021 3 151 2,521.70 2 201 3,396.90 15/01/2021 9 371 6,217.96 - - - 18/01/2021 13 326 5,424.64 1 1 16.70 20/01/2021 - - - 3 200 3,344.00 21/01/2021 1 1 16.68 8 671 11,286.22 22/01/2021 5 600 10,140.00 3 582 9,899.82 25/01/2021 4 300 5,100.00 - - - 26/01/2021 3 18 306.00 26 1,350 23,409.00 27/01/2021 6 461 7,841.61 9 451 7,829.36 28/01/2021 15 1,022 17,210.48 - - - 29/01/2021 3 300 5,010.00 1 1 16.90 01/02/2021 - - - 2 399 6,763.05 03/02/2021 1 1 17.20 10 1,151 20,015.89 04/02/2021 2 253 4,402.20 31 1,850 32,948.50 05/02/2021 2 200 3,660.00 7 800 14,888.00 08/02/2021 10 400 7,340.00 2 200 3,700.00 09/02/2021 21 1,362 24,502.38 - - - 10/02/2021 4 439 7,814.20 - - - 11/02/2021 6 707 12,457.34 - - - 12/02/2021 6 739 12,858.60 13 2,200 39,336.00 16/02/2021 - - - 3 400 7,360.00 18/02/2021 1 200 3,640.00 - - - 19/02/2021 8 600 10,698.00 - - - 22/02/2021 - - - 6 669 12,215.94 23/02/2021 5 665 12,036.50 - - - 24/02/2021 5 135 2,443.50 - - - 26/02/2021 20 2,150 38,119.50 - - - 01/03/2021 - - - 6 1,300 23,049.00 02/03/2021 - - - 3 800 14,360.00 03/03/2021 5 602 10,775.80 - - - 04/03/2021 7 798 14,092.68 - - - 05/03/2021 29 1,894 32,198.00 17 2,172 37,771.08 08/03/2021 4 118 2,029.60 1 4 70.40 09/03/2021 - - - 8 1,124 20,052.16 10/03/2021 - - - 4 400 7,280.00 11/03/2021 1 2 35.84 - - - 16/03/2021 - - - 7 931 17,111.78 17/03/2021 12 2,000 36,800.00 - - - 18/03/2021 8 1,399 25,112.05 - - - 19/03/2021 8 864 15,016.32 - - - 22/03/2021 - - - 20 1,215 21,554.10 23/03/2021 - - - 2 9 161.10 24/03/2021 1 1 17.70 8 751 13,360.29 25/03/2021 4 417 7,364.22 - - - 26/03/2021 38 4,110 67,034.10 - - - 29/03/2021 5 900 13,167.00 - - - 30/03/2021 - - - 16 3,171 48,104.07 31/03/2021 - - - 14 1,443 22,135.62 01/04/2021 2 600 8,970.00 - - - 06/04/2021 - - - 18 2,286 35,547.30 07/04/2021 12 1,700 26,384.00 - - - 08/04/2021 6 1,288 19,397.28 - - - 09/04/2021 1 212 3,158.80 - - - 13/04/2021 3 300 4,560.00 8 700 10,745.00 14/04/2021 3 301 4,575.20 4 49 749.70 15/04/2021 - - - 4 552 8,473.20 16/04/2021 - - - 5 800 12,520.00 20/04/2021 2 300 4,560.00 - - - 21/04/2021 - - - 1 1 15.60 26/04/2021 - - - 3 299 4,664.40 28/04/2021 - - - 10 700 11,067.00 29/04/2021 8 750 11,707.50 - - - 30/04/2021 8 251 3,890.50 4 401 6,275.65 03/05/2021 3 200 3,080.00 1 1 15.80 04/05/2021 4 644 9,943.36 - - - 05/05/2021 3 7 108.43 12 565 8,819.65 06/05/2021 1 1 15.60 3 236 3,721.72 07/05/2021 - - - 10 1,569 25,402.11 10/05/2021 7 800 12,984.00 2 31 511.50 11/05/2021 17 2,500 38,550.00 - - - 12/05/2021 12 1,300 19,474.00 - - - 13/05/2021 7 1,000 14,650.00 - - - 14/05/2021 9 1,003 14,744.10 1 1 14.82 18/05/2021 - - - 8 1,500 22,500.00 20/05/2021 - - - 6 1,000 15,040.00 21/05/2021 1 4 60.40 9 1,400 21,434.00 27/05/2021 3 88 1,376.32 - - - 28/05/2021 5 712 11,107.20 - - - 01/06/2021 4 251 3,900.54 1 1 15.58 02/06/2021 9 796 12,202.68 - - - 04/06/2021 - - - 1 15 234.00 07/06/2021 7 510 7,588.80 - - - 09/06/2021 1 1 15.12 1 1 15.12 10/06/2021 3 401 6,035.05 3 201 3,055.20 11/06/2021 1 1 15.10 10 786 12,120.12 15/06/2021 1 200 3,092.00 3 200 3,140.00 16/06/2021 - - - 5 850 13,540.50 17/06/2021 11 700 11,067.00 1 150 2,415.00 18/06/2021 1 1 15.84 8 801 12,775.95 21/06/2021 3 300 4,650.00 - - - 23/06/2021 1 1 15.84 1 1 15.84 24/06/2021 - - - 10 900 14,535.00 25/06/2021 1 100 1,602.00 - - - 28/06/2021 11 900 14,382.00 - - - 29/06/2021 6 401 6,375.90 1 1 15.92 30/06/2021 1 1 16.00 5 801 13,088.34

