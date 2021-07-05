Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Actusnews Wire
05.07.2021 | 18:12
58 Leser
Half-year liquidity contract statement for ATEME

Paris, July 5, 2021 - 18.00 CET


Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:

  • 9,822 shares
  • € 127,487.56
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 485
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 405
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 45,334 shares for € 746,030.77
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,072 shares for € 697,864.00


As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
    • 6,560 shares
    • € 176,035.13
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 501
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 440
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 37,444 shares for € 596,953.98
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,625 shares for € 649,477.06
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 13,475 shares
    • € 62,343.03


The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.



About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 480 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2020, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €70.7 million, of which 93% outside its home market.


Name: Ateme - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: Ateme - Compartment: B

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Ateme@actus.fr		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
Buy Side Sell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total48545,334746,030.77 40542,072697,864.00
04/01/202111001,652.00 11943,278.60
05/01/202125018,366.70 -- -
06/01/20213991,633.50 ---
07/01/202162013,326.55 42013,356.70
08/01/20211116.78 32013,396.90
11/01/20211116.88 41512,551.90
12/01/20211280013,336.00 1801,360.00
13/01/202166009,990.00 ---
14/01/202131512,521.70 22013,396.90
15/01/202193716,217.96 ---
18/01/2021133265,424.64 1116.70
20/01/2021--- 32003,344.00
21/01/20211116.68 867111,286.22
22/01/2021560010,140.00 35829,899.82
25/01/202143005,100.00 ---
26/01/2021318306.00 261,35023,409.00
27/01/202164617,841.61 94517,829.36
28/01/2021151,02217,210.48 ---
29/01/202133005,010.00 1116.90
01/02/2021--- 23996,763.05
03/02/20211117.20 101,15120,015.89
04/02/202122534,402.20 311,85032,948.50
05/02/202122003,660.00 780014,888.00
08/02/2021104007,340.00 22003,700.00
09/02/2021211,36224,502.38 ---
10/02/202144397,814.20 ---
11/02/2021670712,457.34 ---
12/02/2021673912,858.60 132,20039,336.00
16/02/2021--- 34007,360.00
18/02/202112003,640.00 ---
19/02/2021860010,698.00 ---
22/02/2021--- 666912,215.94
23/02/2021566512,036.50 ---
24/02/202151352,443.50 ---
26/02/2021202,15038,119.50 ---
01/03/2021--- 61,30023,049.00
02/03/2021--- 380014,360.00
03/03/2021560210,775.80 ---
04/03/2021779814,092.68 ---
05/03/2021291,89432,198.00 172,17237,771.08
08/03/202141182,029.60 1470.40
09/03/2021--- 81,12420,052.16
10/03/2021--- 44007,280.00
11/03/20211235.84 ---
16/03/2021--- 793117,111.78
17/03/2021122,00036,800.00 ---
18/03/202181,39925,112.05 ---
19/03/2021886415,016.32 ---
22/03/2021--- 201,21521,554.10
23/03/2021--- 29161.10
24/03/20211117.70 875113,360.29
25/03/202144177,364.22 ---
26/03/2021384,11067,034.10 ---
29/03/2021590013,167.00 ---
30/03/2021--- 163,17148,104.07
31/03/2021--- 141,44322,135.62
01/04/202126008,970.00 ---
06/04/2021--- 182,28635,547.30
07/04/2021121,70026,384.00 ---
08/04/202161,28819,397.28 ---
09/04/202112123,158.80 ---
13/04/202133004,560.00 870010,745.00
14/04/202133014,575.20 449749.70
15/04/2021--- 45528,473.20
16/04/2021--- 580012,520.00
20/04/202123004,560.00 ---
21/04/2021--- 1115.60
26/04/2021--- 32994,664.40
28/04/2021--- 1070011,067.00
29/04/2021875011,707.50 ---
30/04/202182513,890.50 44016,275.65
03/05/202132003,080.00 1115.80
04/05/202146449,943.36 ---
05/05/202137108.43 125658,819.65
06/05/20211115.60 32363,721.72
07/05/2021--- 101,56925,402.11
10/05/2021780012,984.00 231511.50
11/05/2021172,50038,550.00 ---
12/05/2021121,30019,474.00 ---
13/05/202171,00014,650.00 ---
14/05/202191,00314,744.10 1114.82
18/05/2021--- 81,50022,500.00
20/05/2021--- 61,00015,040.00
21/05/20211460.40 91,40021,434.00
27/05/20213881,376.32 ---
28/05/2021571211,107.20 ---
01/06/202142513,900.54 1115.58
02/06/2021979612,202.68 ---
04/06/2021--- 115234.00
07/06/202175107,588.80 ---
09/06/20211115.12 1115.12
10/06/202134016,035.05 32013,055.20
11/06/20211115.10 1078612,120.12
15/06/202112003,092.00 32003,140.00
16/06/2021--- 585013,540.50
17/06/20211170011,067.00 11502,415.00
18/06/20211115.84 880112,775.95
21/06/202133004,650.00 ---
23/06/20211115.84 1115.84
24/06/2021--- 1090014,535.00
25/06/202111001,602.00 ---
28/06/20211190014,382.00 ---
29/06/202164016,375.90 1115.92
30/06/20211116.00 580113,088.34
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZqaYMlmkpeaym9slZ1mmWqYbWdjlGXFbZeWxZWalseYnG5il5dimsWYZnBhlWlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70043-ateme_liquidity-contract-30.06.2021_en.pdf

