Mieke Jacobs, Vincent Kamel, BOLD, Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development and Michelin Ventures are nominated as new members of the Board of Directors

Lise Lucchesi, Intellectual Property Directorand Vanina Varlamoff, Legal Affairs and Human Resources Director are nominated to Carbios' Executive Committee

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the nomination of Mieke Jacobs, Vincent Kamel, BOLD, Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development and Michelin Ventures to its Board of Directors, and the nomination of Lise Lucchesi and Vanina Varlamoff to its Executive Committee

The appointments of Mieke Jacobs and Vincent Kamel further strengthen Carbios' Board of Directors. Their strategic vision, as well as their deep knowledge of the polymers and recycling industry, will support Carbios as it expands and industrializes.

Previously observers on the Board of Directors, BOLD, Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development represented by Laurent Schmitt, and Michelin Ventures, represented by Nicolas Seeboth, also joined the Company's Board of Directors as new members. Following Carbios' last capital increase1, these two funds respectively hold 5.91% and 4.36% of the Company's capital2

In parallel, Carbios' Chief Executive Officer Jean-Claude Lumaret appointed Ms. Lucchesi, Carbios' Intellectual Property Director and Ms. Varlamoff, Carbios' Legal Affairs and Human Resources Director, to the Executive Committee. There they join Martin Stephan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer, and Kader Hidra, Chief Financial Officer. Their combined expertise will help support Carbios' ambitions and the successful execution of its industrial deployment priorities.

This new structure, which became effective on July 1st, 2021, aims to contribute to the implementation of the Company's overall strategy.

"At this exciting time in our industrial growth, I am delighted that Lise and Vanina have been appointed to Carbios' Executive Committee," Mr. Lumaret noted. "Our company is approaching a significant phase, and their knowledge and experience are significant and valuable assets to our Executive team. The nomination of Mieke and Vincent, as well as BOLD and Michelin Ventures, to Carbios' Board of Directors, will also have a major influence in bolstering Carbios' move to industrialization. I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing Board members, Pascal Juery and Godefroy Motte, for their structuring role and assistance during the phases of Carbios' early development."

NOMINATIONS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mieke Jacobs: Mieke holds a master's degree in Economics/Engineering from the University of Leuven in Belgium and the University of Bilbao in Spain. Based in Belgium, Mieke has more than 20 years of industrial experience, including global roles in managing operations, supply chain, HR and large change management in Du Pont de Nemours and has been involved in several of the strategic shifts within the company. Since 2017, Mieke is active as an independent executive team facilitator, senior advisor to executive teams and transformational faculty and coach. Her work is focused on strategic change, value protection and value creation. She is also a thought leader, published author and teaches transformational programs.

Vincent Kamel: Vincent is an engineer from École Centrale de Lyon, with more than 35 years' experience within the polymer and chemical industry (Rhone-Poulenc, Rhodia, Solvay) in France and abroad (China, Korea, Brazil). Vincent has held leading positions such as Managing Director of the Solvay Polyamide Division, Director of Coatis Business Unit and Asia Director for Engineering plastics. He has acquired an in-depth knowledge of regulatory, industrial and commercial aspects related to recycling topics.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Lise Lucchesi: Lise is a biotechnology engineer, holding the CEIPI diploma (Center for International Intellectual Property Studies) and a Specialized master's in Biotechnology Business Management. After a few years as a market analyst in a green chemistry company, Lise joined Carbios in 2012 as Market Analyst Manager, and then moved to become the Intellectual Property Contracts Manager. Today, as the Intellectual Property Director of Carbios, she is in charge of the management of the Company's patents and trademarks portfolio. She also holds responsibility for contracts involving intellectual property rights (license, research collaborations and services, etc.)

Vanina Varlamoff: Vanina is a lawyer, graduated from Paris' Bar School. After spending few years as a lawyer in Paris, mainly in the fields of Intellectual Property rights protection and communication law, Vanina joined Carbios in 2017 as Legal Manager. Now Director of Legal Affairs and Human Resources, she is mainly in charge of analyzing and drafting strategic contracts. She also supervises the Human Resources department of the Company.

About Carbios:

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes representing a major innovation in the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Translation is for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

1 Cf. Press Release, dated May 10, 2021

2 As of May 10, 2021

