Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft," is pleased to announce an uptick in quarterly Voyent Alert! sales with the addition of 8 new communities being covered by its Voyent Alert! Notification Service in the month of June.

Quarterly Voyent Alert! sales were CAD $88,000 for the quarter, up 63% from the prior yearly period. Quarterly deals include wins in the recently targeted enterprise vertical with sales in both the utility services and property management markets.

"Recent weeks have seen a rise in community engagements, as prospective municipal staff start to return to normal duties," said Brian McKinney, President and CEO of ICEsoft. "Amongst other things, the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the need for communities of all sizes to be able to engage with their citizens directly. Voyent Alert! fills that requirement and we anticipate a strengthening of demand as the pandemic abates further."

Due to recent critical events, such as wildfires and an unprecedented heatwave, there has been a significant surge of citizen registrants on the Voyent Alert! notification service who are seeking relevant information from their community leaders. Citizen registration in Western Canada has increased over 33% in less than 1 week, highlighting the strong demand and support for a notification service to keep people informed and safe.

A sample wildfire evacuation emergency alert via Voyent Alert! Notification Service

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6994/89396_Voyent-Alert-Notification-Service---Wildfire-Evacuation-Alert.jpg

ABOUT:

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

