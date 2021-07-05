Physitrack: Stabilisation Notice

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 05, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB"), acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notifies that stabilisation measures have been undertaken in the Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("First North Premier").

As announced on June 18, 2021 in the press release regarding first day of trading in Physitrack's ordinary share on First North Premier (the " Offering "), DNB may, but has no obligation to, carry out transactions in Physitrack's ordinary share aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilisation transactions in Physitrack's ordinary share may be undertaken at any time from the first day of trading on First North Premier (on June 18, 2021) and for no longer than 30 calendar days thereafter. Such stabilisation measures may be undertaken on First North Premier, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. Stabilisation transactions will under no circumstances be conducted at a price per share higher than the one set in the Offering (SEK 40).

DNB has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures, in accordance with Article 5.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014), have been undertaken in Physitrack's ordinary share on First North Premier as specified below. Contact person at DNB is Olof Isacsson, phone: +46 709 39 18 29.

Stabilisation information

Issuer: Physitrack PLC Security: Share (ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35) Offering size: 5,031,250 shares (including overallotment option) Offering price: SEK 40 Market: Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Ticker: PTRK Stabilisation manager: DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch

Stabilisation measures

Date Quantity

(number of shares) Highest price (SEK) Lowest price (SEK) Volume weighted average price (SEK) Currency Trading venue 24 June 2021 731 40.00 40.00 40.00 SEK Nasdaq First North Growth Market

For more information please contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO, e-mail: hpm@physitrack.com, telephone: +44 208 133 9325, or

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO, e-mail: cg@physitrack.com, telephone: +44 208 133 9325

Correction regarding the number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company

In the prospectus that was published in connection with the Offering, the number of shares and votes in the Company immediately following the Offering if the overallotment option is not exercised was incorrectly stated as 15,606,412. The correct number is 15,605,246 shares and votes in the Company.

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions and the recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Physitrack in any jurisdiction, neither from Physitrack nor from someone else.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this press release and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, " qualified investors " (within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/ EU) which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the " Order "); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as " relevant persons "). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information in this press release is only intended to describe the background of the Offering and does not claim to be complete or exhaustive. No assurance is made with respect to the information in the press release as regards its accuracy or completeness. DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch (" DNB "), is acting for Physitrack in connection with the Offering and not for anyone else. DNB will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Offering or any other matter referred to herein.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the " Prospectus Regulation ") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A prospectus has been prepared in connection with the Offering which has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen ) which is the national competent authority in Sweden under the Prospectus Regulation. The prospectus is available on the Company's website and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the Group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the Group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market's rule book for issuers.

Information to distributers

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (" MiFID II "); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the " MiFID II Product Governance Requirements "), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Company's shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the " EU Target Market Assessment "). Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process in the United Kingdom, the target market assessment in respect of the shares in the Company has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for such shares is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook, and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (" UK MiFIR "); and (ii) all channels for distribution of such shares to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate (the " UK Target Market Assessment " and, together with the EU Target Market Assessment, the " Target Market Assessment "). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Company's shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II or UK MiFIR; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

This information is information that Physitrack is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-07-05 21:00 CEST.

Attachments

Stabilisation notice

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654245/Stabilisation-Notice