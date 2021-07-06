Zib Digital: Liberty: Supporting Small Business Through New Government Scheme

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / With a proud history of supporting Australians with complex circumstances, Liberty is no stranger to specialist business lending. Having recently joined the Australian government's new SME Recovery Loan Scheme, the leading non-bank lender is now even better placed to help customers with free-thinking business loans.

An extension of the initial SME Guarantee Scheme, the new scheme is designed to offer further financial support through small business loans to those adversely impacted by COVID-19 or the March 2021 floods. As a champion of Australian businesses, Liberty was the first non-bank lender to join the flagship program, so participation in the new scheme to offer access to business loans was a natural fit.

Adding to Liberty's already strong suite of business lending solutions, the new scheme has enabled Liberty to revise its Business Care program, which now provides even greater support to eligible business customers.

Under the revised offering, businesses can now apply for business loans with variable rates starting from 3.45% p.a., with increased loan limits up to $5 million and loan terms up to 10 years.

There is also the option for customers to defer repayments for six or 12 months with accrued interest capitalised. And, existing SME Guarantee Scheme loans and other qualifying debts can also now be refinanced under the scheme.

Liberty continues to support eligible customers through the original SME Guarantee Scheme and also offers a competitive range of business loans, including both secured and unsecured options. Liberty also offers a line of credit and commercial loans for those looking to buy business premises or invest in commercial property.

Whether a business is in need of financial support or wants to take the company to the next level, Liberty is here to help. With tailored business loan options and flexible assessments, Liberty can help companies put their best foot forward and set their business on the path to success.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

