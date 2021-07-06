LATINO WALL STREET: Latino Wall Street is in the Spotlight: from Times Square Billboards in New York City and Across Latin America

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Latino Wall Street , the # 1 Spanish-speaking trading platform, launched last Friday on June 25 in what would go on to be considered the largest investment training event of the year. The Latino Wall Street Experience is a seminar on trading and finance, but it is also so much more than that. It represents a family legacy that brings together investors from Latin America and beyond to find new ways to help Latin American families.

The prestigious event was held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City, with billboards all across Times Square, which made the local and Latin American news.

This was the first post-pandemic event in NYC to be held live, but it also featured a virtual event designed to reach thousands of homes in Latin America and increase the impact that the event could have on Latin American Families. In the last two years, the event has granted thousands of families access to new tools designed to improve their finances and quality of life.

The Latino Wall Street Experience Took New York By Surprise

The Big Apple shook over the weekend with the arrival of the entire panel of Latino Wall Street experts. The main billboard in Times Square lit up with the faces of all the stars of Latino Wall Street who participated in the great seminar.



An unprecedented event for the Latino community, the Latino Wall Street seminar drew the attention of media personalities from around the world, paving the way for international coverage. The event was covered by renowned Hispanic television programs such as Hoy, Primer Impacto from the Univisión network, along with many local sources in Peru, Mexico and the region.

Important personalities attended the event to learn about the financial tools with which Latino Wall Street has helped thousands to generate wealth. Gabriel Soto, one of the most important telenovela actors in Mexico and Latin America, along with his partner, Irina Baeva connected with attendees and enjoyed a VIP dinner with the company's panel of experts, where they discussed how to get Latinos within the United States, Mexico, and other countries in the region more involved with the event.

What Do Television Actors & Financial Education Have In Common?

Having Mexican telenovela actors like Gabriel Soto (known as the Brad Pitt of Mexico) and Irina Baeva wasn't something that just happened - it was intentional. The connection between television actors and financial education exists, and it sends a message that anyone from any particular industry is welcomed to join the LWS club. In fact, Latino Wall Street had begun to teach financial education through telenovela episodes last month in Lima, Peru, the first-of-its-kind on Peruvian television. This level of innovation serves as a testament to the continued evolution of LWS and its mission. Doing so, LWS has reached where no other training academy has before, sending their message across to some of the 'forgotten' areas of Peru, while empowering telenovela watchers, who are stay-at-home-moms.

The campaign was led by the Berrospi sisters of Latino Wall Street, Karinna & Gabriela Berrospi, who traveled to their hometown in Lima, Peru to guest star in Dos Hermanas (Two Sisters), which is the highest ranked show in Peru and Latin America from Del Barrio producciones. The sisters filmed episodes full of valuable financial information imparted by Gaby and Karinna as a solution to the family drama evident throughout the show.

It is yet to be seen what will come about now from the new relationships that Latino Wall Street is developing with telenovela actors in Peru, Mexico and other parts of the region. However, the mission remains the same - to make their way into the remote Latin American villages and pioneer a new form of media outreach.

From NYC To The Rising Working Class In Latin America

It was not only on NYC billboards that LWS shined, but it was also its ability to get into the Trome of Peru , the newspaper with the largest circulation in Latin America with 2.5 million daily readers. Grupo El Comercio in Peru finds the right brand voice to connect with a rising working-class population in the 'popular yet familiar' daily newspaper, Trome. It has unique insight into Peruvian households, the role of women, which Latino Wall Street used to get the formula correct and disrupt the market with the Trome platform.

This is how Latino Wall Street's first event in NYC was celebrated in the iconic Big Apple, but also virtually, reaching thousands of homes in Latin America. The rapid growth of Latino Wall Street shows the great need for financial education for Spanish-speaking families, which until now, did not have an ally that would allow them to enter the world of financial investments. Moving forward, we can only hope this movement continues to grow, adding thousands to its community of students and investment experts.

Investment, Trading, And Crypto: The Whole Financial Spectrum

The event started with the Berrospi sisters as seen in telenovelas in Latin America and on billboards in Times Square speaking on long-term investments. Gabriela Berrospi, known as Gaby Wall Street, famous for having dominated the competitive world of Wall Street before the age of 30, shared wisdom and insights to thousands of Latinos. Karinna Berrospi announced the new program of Latino Family Coaching , a program that goes beyond trading and is focused on helping Latinos to make long-term financial plans that set up financial legacy for the next generations.

The rest of the event was led by Daniela & Randy Garcia, a trading marriage couple from Venezuela, known in the community as the most successful case of traders. They led the technical aspects of the event teaching from scratch day trading and options trading.

Following the stock market lessons, came about the new and promising cryptocurrency industry. Julio Domenech, the young revelation from Latino Wall Street of just 23 years of age, was in charge of revealing the gateway to investments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, among others.

A Manhattan-based Hedge Fund Manager, Alan Burak, closed the event with a keynote presentation, making his expertise available to clients with at least a $2mn portfolio to a middle-class community present in New York and virtually all over Latin America.

